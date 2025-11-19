Opening date set for Fort Leonard Wood’s new hospital

Courtesy Photo | General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of General Leonard Wood Community Hospital on April 7, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO – General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is pleased to announce the opening of General Leonard Wood Community Hospital on April 7, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in providing exceptional healthcare to the service members, veterans, and families of Fort Leonard Wood and the surrounding communities.



The state-of-the-art medical facility is designed to provide world-class care to service members, retirees, and their families. Equipped with the latest medical technology, sustainable design features, and enhanced patient-centered spaces, GLWCH strengthens readiness while improving the patient experience.



“This hospital is more than a building—it is a symbol of our enduring commitment to those who serve and their families,” said Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, director. “GLWCH ensures we can deliver safe, modern, and accessible healthcare for years to come.”



The facility features:



• Modern inpatient and outpatient care services

• Advanced diagnostic imaging and surgical suites

• A healing environment designed with patient comfort in mind

• Energy-efficient systems supporting the Army’s sustainability goals



“The new hospital, which will replace one of the oldest operating military hospitals in CONUS, reflects the Army’s, Defense Health Agency’s and our community’s commitment to our people and their investment in the health and readiness of our force,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general. “April 7 will be a historic moment for our community, and I am looking forward to the GLWCH team providing the same excellent medical care in a new, modern, and accessible healthcare facility.”