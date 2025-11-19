NAVSUP WSS Bolsters Command-and-Control Capabilities with Organic Execution of New Secure Logistics Centers Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support has expanded its secure operational footprint, commissioning multiple Secure Logistic Operation Center rooms onboard Naval Support Activities Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg. This infrastructure upgrade enhances the command’s ability to provide real-time support to deployed warfighters.

In Philadelphia, the project team commissioned three new secure rooms and completely renovated a fourth. These upgrades transform the site into a one-stop operations center, consolidating command-and-control capabilities to manage multiple warfighting logistics and communications fronts simultaneously.

Parallel efforts in Mechanicsburg saw two new secure rooms brought online and one existing room renovated, further hardening the command’s secure logistics and communications resilience.

Beyond the operational impact, the project stands as a testament to the expertise of the organic workforce. Nearly all work was completed in-house through a collaboration between NAVSUP WSS, the sites' public works departments, and NMCI Field Services.

By utilizing organic talent rather than external contract bids, the command realized substantial cost savings. Specifically, the audio/visual team alone is estimated to have saved the command $140,000 in design, engineering, project management, and labor costs. While a specific figure for facilities labor was not calculated, the avoidance of external contracting for construction and installation represents a significant financial efficiency for the command.

The successful completion of these secure environments required tight coordination across multiple directorates. While many members of the NAVSUP WSS team were crucial to the development, the following leads were instrumental in driving the project to completion:

Dan Olsen and Sarah Glinski represented leadership, while Danny Winterbottom and Jason Shugart managed the procurement and installation of critical assets, including secure network switches, computers, and KVMs with extensive cable management. Mike Powell and Sean McVey served as the liaison with the public works department, managing CAD drawings and coordinating the installation of new flooring, lighting, paint, and furniture. Chris Holloway and Mike Eagan ensured all spaces met rigorous room certifications and proper security credentialing guidelines. Rich Lenkevich and Mike McKenna led the design and installation of authorized secure cameras and wall monitors, delivering high-quality technical engineering while driving significant cost avoidance.

These new facilities ensure that NAVSUP WSS remains ready to deliver responsive, secure logistics support to the fleet, anytime and anywhere.