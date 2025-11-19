NSA Bahrain Completes RTAV, Security and Emergency Operations Assessments

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea | Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Keithon Quincy and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Rosie Ochoa,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea | Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Keithon Quincy and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Rosie Ochoa, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval Security Forces, respond to a suspicious vehicle during a gate-runner scenario as part of a Regional Training Assistance Visit (RTAV) onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, November 18, 2025. RTAV is a Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) assessment of the installation's readiness leading up to the training cycle exercise of a three-year certification process by Commander, Navy Installations Command. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain completed a 3-day Regional Training Assistance Visit (RTAV) from Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) with a final readiness score of 96%, Nov. 18.



The visit graded the installations readiness based off forthcoming requirements which will require NSA Bahrain to remain certified vice the standard training cycle exercise of a three-year certification process by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



The CNREURAFCENT RTAV included drills designed to test whether the base can respond appropriately to any mishap or casualty. The drills included simulated responses to scenarios involving a gate runner, active-shooter threat, small Boat attack and counter-UAS response.



Also during the visit, CNREURAFCENT conducted an installation Emergency Management Program Assessment (EMPA) with a final score of 97%, and an evaluation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with a final score of 100%.



Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, NSA Bahrain’s commanding officer, praised the efforts of personnel base-wide.



“Our personnel continue to do an outstanding job across the board in all facets of anti-terrorism, force protection and emergency response,” said Aperauch. “At NSA Bahrain we have the right balance of new and enthusiastic personnel paired with veteran leaders who have been aboard the installation through not only training cycles, but real-world operations. Success doesn’t happen without the partnership and collaboration between several departments including security, emergency dispatch, fire, and medical, and our Bahraini counterparts – and our scores are indicative of that success.”



Effective Oct. 1, 2025, all short-tour installations, including NSA Bahrain, are expected to shift from progressive assessment cycles to continuous readiness. Such installations are referred to as “Category I” and will maintain a 36-month certification cycle while receiving training and validation events semi-annually. Navy Regions will conduct a Region Sustainment Validation (RSV) every six months and CNIC headquarters will conduct an annual Headquarter Sustainment Validation (HSV) with region support.



NSA Bahrain will now prepare for HSV, tentatively scheduled for May 2026.



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.