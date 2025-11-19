Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Holwegner, 86th Operations Support Squadron ground...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Holwegner, 86th Operations Support Squadron ground controlled approach control specialist, controls air traffic within Ramstein Airspace at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 13, 2025. The Ground Controlled Approach facility manages a wider proximity of airspace around Ramstein that the Airmen in the tower cannot see. The GCA radar team sequences aircraft until they are roughly five miles outside the range of the flightline before they transition them to the tower who takes control of the final approach and landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page

Projecting power from the tower Your browser does not support the audio element.

From the top of Ramstein Air Base’s air traffic control tower, the view of the local German countryside stretches across for miles. From that vantage point, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controllers control the arrival and departure of every aircraft within the Ramstein airspace.



In the small room on top of the control tower, a team of Airmen work 24/7 to sequence aircraft and coordinate with host nation partners to ensure safe, uninterrupted flight operations.



“Our job never stops,” said Staff Sgt. Lana Fischer, 86th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor. “We work nights, weekends and holidays.”

“We never let our guard down,” she said. “One mistake on our end could have a dire impact, so we run checklists and briefs constantly. Our number one rule is to ensure safe airfield operations.”



The tower provides air traffic services for Ramstein’s surrounding area from the surface to 3,600 feet using both visual and radar feed. They do all of this while simultaneously meeting every standard required to fly within the local airspace.



Daily operations inside the tower require tight teamwork.



“It’s a very close-knit environment,” said Master Sgt. Paige Smith, 86th OSS air traffic control chief controller. “You’re working in a small space together every day, so the team becomes like family. I was stationed here 10 years ago and it still feels the same. I love coming to work with these people.”



To Smith, the job is like solving a puzzle. Sequencing aircraft with different performance characteristics requires constant recalculation in real time.



“You see a potential conflict out the window and you start working through the solution in your head,” Smith said. “Which aircraft needs spacing? Who needs priority? You see your plan play out in front of you and that’s the part I love.”



Ramstein’s air traffic controllers play a vital role in missions far beyond Germany. From aeromedical evacuation movements to distinguished visitor support, many of the Air Force’s nationally visible operations begin or end under a tower’s control.



“We’re called the Global Gateway for a reason,” Smith said. “A lot of what happens downrange starts here. We may not always know the details but we know we’re a piece of it by keeping the airfield open and safe.”



Every arrival and departure goes through multiple units before entering or leaving Ramstein.



The Ground Controlled Approach facility controls a wider proximity of airspace around Ramstein that the Airmen in the tower cannot see. The GCA radar team sequences aircraft until they are roughly five miles outside the range of the flightline before they transition them to the tower who takes control of the final approach and landing.



Departure works in reverse, the tower works the aircraft from their parking spot through takeoff and up to five miles away before handing them off to the GCA for further support.



“They work the larger host-nation controlled airspace,” Smith said. “If GCA is closed then we work directly with our host nation partners at Langen, Germany, but most of the time we hand aircraft back and forth with GCA. It’s one mission, just different pieces of the airspace.”



Air Force air traffic controllers are increasingly becoming dual-rated, meaning they gain experience in both tower and radar operations. Ramstein supports that initiative by rotating qualified Airmen between the tower and GCA duties.



“We want people to have breadth in the career field,” Smith said. “It makes you a more agile controller. Our tech school teaches the foundation for both operations, but you get certified while performing on-the-job duties at your first base.”



The responsibility of controlling airfield operations requires diligent focus, discipline and continuous support from every controller.