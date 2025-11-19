8th FW hosts Joint Training and Freedom Flag 25-2 Your browser does not support the audio element.

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- From maintainers to flight leads, the Wolf Pack bared its teeth during a joint training exercise and exercise Freedom Flag 25-2. Generating sorties shoulder to shoulder with allies and partners, the 8th Fighter Wing continues to prove its dedication to the defense of the Republic of Korea and its mission to always be ready to “Fight Tonight.”



The Wolf Pack hosted these exercises from Oct. 27 to Nov. 7, alongside several units from across the Korean peninsula to include the Republic of Korea air force and the U.S. Marine Corps, 11th Marine Aircraft Group.



“Freedom Flag is an opportunity for us to integrate with our Republic of Korea allies and partner up with other branches of the military,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Amezaga, 8th Operations Group commander and deployed forces commander. “It’s a chance to practice how we’ll play should we ever have to take the fight north and defend the peninsula.”



Emphasizing FF 25-2 objectives, U.S. Marine, U.S. Air Force and ROK service members flew multiple sorties a day alongside one another while being challenged with realistic combat scenarios in a high-stress environment involving Red Air elements, honing their skills in a joint and combined environment.



On the ground, teams of maintainers worked together to keep jets in the air for each day of the exercise, rapidly turning jets and ensuring aviators were able to integrate seamlessly in the skies above the Republic of Korea.



“The 35th Fighter Generation Squadron’s role is to inspect, repair, service, and the overall maintenance of combat-coded aircraft to support not only U.S. aircrew training but Republic of Korea air force and partner services to provide combat-ready pilots,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chaz Henrich, 35th FGS F-16 production superintendent. “One of the largest challenges we face is manning. The best way we have overcome this is to prioritize and what I call ‘Methodical Maintenance,’ putting the right people on the right job at the right time.”



While service members make rapid decisions and respond to action and execute missions around the globe, one thing remains certain at Kunsan AB; Freedom Flags will continue to build off one another addressing a dynamic threat environment and ensuring the Wolf Pack continues its mission to defend the base, accept follow-on forces, and take the fight north.