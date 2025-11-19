Alaska National Guard named top performer in sexual assault prevention efforts

Courtesy Photo | From the left, Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services Coordinator Octavia...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From the left, Alaska National Guard Warrior and Family Services Coordinator Octavia Thompson, AKNG Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Ashley Shelton, AKNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, AKNG senior enlisted leader Command Sgt Maj. Julie Small, Alaska State Defense Force Co.l John Romspert and Loren Hulen pose for a photo during the stand up against stalking event for Stalking Awareness Month Jan. 16, 2025, (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — At a time when sexual assault prevention remains a national priority across the U.S. military, the Alaska National Guard’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program has been recognized as one of the strongest programs in the country following a recent National Guard Bureau review.

Sexual assault continues to affect readiness and trust across the armed forces. Nationally, thousands of cases are reported across the Department of War each year, reinforcing the critical importance of prevention, early intervention and survivor-focused care. Alaska’s performance during its most recent triennial staff assistance visit placed the state among the top SAPR programs inspected nationwide.

The review, conducted by the National Guard Bureau as part of its regular inspections across all 54 states and territories, evaluated staffing, case management, data systems, credentialing and leadership engagement. Alaska was one of only two states to report just a single discrepancy during the inspection cycle, placing it among the best-performing programs in the nation, tied only with Wisconsin.

Ashley Shelton, the Alaska National Guard’s principal sexual assault response coordinator and deputy joint resiliency director, said the results reflect years of deliberate effort and strong leadership.

“We make a consistent effort to ensure that our Soldiers, Airmen and their families are taken care of in the best way we know how,” Shelton said.

Shelton emphasized that the team used the review not simply as a compliance check, but as a roadmap for strengthening the entire system.

The program implemented expanded case management tracking, monthly case management group, quarterly review of tends and data-informed commander engagement to ensure leaders are actively involved in prevention and response efforts. Those efforts are tied closely to the “no wrong door” policy, which ensures that any service member seeking help is guided to the appropriate resource, even if the first point of contact is not the final provider.

“If someone comes to my door, I might not be the resource they need, but I can help connect them to it,” Shelton said. “We stay with them, take the time to make the call together and make sure the right connection is made.”

Alaska implemented the “no wrong door” framework before it became a formal Department of the Army and Air Force policy.

Shelton added that open, honest communication across the force has enabled real growth.

“Being able to have those hard conversations openly and honestly is a key component to real change and growth,” she said. Strong SAPR programs directly affect military readiness by reducing harm, strengthening unit cohesion and allowing commands to focus fully on mission requirements.

“When effective prevention efforts are in place, incidents of sexual assault decline, or are eliminated, allowing us to focus 100 percent on the mission.”

When incidents do occur, Shelton said, the rapid response and recovery support protects not only the survivor but the broader unit.

“We assist victims in finding support in their healing journey at the pace that works for the. We can also help others impacted by the incident such as friends or family, sometimes referred to as collateral victims, learn how to support survivors and continue to a safer environment moving forward.”

Members of the Alaska SAPR team meet rigorous professional standards including background screenings, security clearances, national training and ongoing credentialing through the Defense Sexual Assault Advocate Credentialing Program. Advocates complete continuing education, ethics training and recurring re-certification to maintain readiness and trust.

Shelton, a Level IV credentialed advocate with 12 years of experience, said the program’s future depends on placing the right people in the right roles and expanding staffing to meet demand. The program currently has three full-time personnel and plans to grow to seven positions when fully resourced.

The national recognition, Shelton said, belongs to the entire organization.

“Our success is largely because our commanders consistently support the program, respect our boundaries and value our expertise,” she said. Maj. Gen. Saxe has been particularly supportive-ensuring we have the resources necessary to assist victims and has modeled the type of leadership that encourage a healthy, collaborative culture that genuinely supports our program’s mission.”

She encouraged service members and their families to reach out if they have concerns or needsupport, regardless of whether they choose to file a report.

“Speaking with a SARC or victim advocate does not require anyone to file a report. Whether they file a report or not, we want people to get help and we meet them where they’re at,” she said.

Looking ahead, the Alaska National Guard plans to expand community partnerships and strengthen collaboration with chaplains, psychological health providers, family programs and external agencies to improve prevention, awareness and survivor care.

“We can’t do it on our own,” Shelton said. “We need to lean on each other.”

Shelton reflected on the evolution of the program since its establishment in 2005 noting that real culture change has required organization-wide commitment.

“Continuity, honesty and consistency all take time to build,” she said. “When I tell you it’s everyone, it really is everyone. We’re just the faces everyone sees. The whole organization has done the bulk of the work.”