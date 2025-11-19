Global Strike Airmen strengthen strategic readiness during Global Thunder 26 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Global Thunder 26 (GT26), the latest iteration of U.S. Strategic Command’s annual field training and command and control exercise, concluded Oct. 26 here.

While Exercise GT26 occurred at multiple locations, Minot AFB supported activities amongst two bomb wings and a missile wing accounting for two thirds of the U.S. nuclear triad.

Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, traveled to Minot AFB and worked alongside the 5th Bomb Wing to test their readiness. Meanwhile, members of the 91st Missile Wing conducted Bully Vigilance 25-2 in conjunction with GT26 at nearby missile sites.

"Team Minot is made up of disciplined and dedicated Airmen," said Col. Jesse Lamarand, commander of the 5BW. "It was impressive to see the 5BW Warbirds working alongside the 2BW Strikers during this exercise. Our teamwork, readiness, and combat capability is the foundation for strategic deterrence. GT26 gave us the opportunity to showcase that."

GT26 included training scenarios across all U.S. Strategic Command mission areas, with a strong emphasis on nuclear readiness. During the exercise, personnel from the 5BW, 2BW and 91MW demonstrated their ability to maintain a strategic deterrent force that is safe, secure, effective, and credible.

“The American public should be very proud of their dedicated Airmen, and any potential adversaries should take seriously our combat power,” said Lamarand.

A team of teams including security forces, aircraft maintainers, flight crews, missileers, munitions experts, airfield managers, food service staff, and other critical support roles worked nonstop under elevated security measures to demonstrate their readiness and hone their skillsets.

"I'm proud of the Rough Rider Airmen’s consistent dedication, and I’m proud we were able to showcase it during GT26," said Col. Jimmy Schlabach, commander of the 91MW.

"Our around-the-clock readiness deters threats and protects the U.S. and our allies. Exercises like GT26 allow us to test and strengthen our capabilities and help us improve our lethal readiness," said Schlabach.

GT26 reinforces readiness and operational skills for the 5BW, 2BW and 91MW, reaffirming Team Minot’s capability to deliver rapid and reliable global strike at any time.