Minot Recognized as 2025 Great American Defense Community Your browser does not support the audio element.

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. -- Minot, a northern North Dakota city with deep military roots, has been named a 2025 Great American Defense Community (GADC), one of just three U.S. communities to receive the national recognition this year.



The Association of Defense Communities (ADC) announced the honorees during the Defense Communities National Summit in Washington, D.C., recognizing Minot for its decades of sustained support to Minot Air Force Base, home to both the 91st Missile Wing and the 5th Bomb Wing. The two other recipients are the Greater Buckley Region in Colorado, supporting Buckley Space Force Base, and Yuma, Arizona, recognized for its support of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.



“We’re excited to welcome Minot, North Dakota as a 2025 Great American Defense community,” said ADC President Karen Holt. “We are especially honored to recognize Minot’s unwavering commitment in educating stakeholders on nuclear deterrence and national security.”



The GADC program was launched in 2016 to recognize and celebrate communities and regions that support military installations for their exceptional commitment to improving quality of life for the military.



“North Dakota is committed to being the most military-friendly state in the nation, and this recognition of Minot as a Great American Defense Community is proof of that commitment,” Gov. Kelly Armstrong said. “The dedicated airmen of the 91st Missile Wing and 5th Bomb Wing, along with the support personnel from the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 219th Security Forces Squadron, play a crucial role in safeguarding our nation and are an incredibly important part of the Minot community."



Minot’s recognized efforts have included major public educational initiatives in recent years. In 2024, Minot hosted two nuclear triad symposiums—one locally and one in Washington, D.C. —to raise public awareness on modernizing the triad and the vital role of strategic deterrence.



"Minot has always been a proud military community, and being named a Great American Defense Community is a testament to the deep connection between the Minot area and Minot Air Force Base,” said Ryan Ackerman, Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation board chair. “This recognition highlights what we in Minot have always known—our community and the base share an unbreakable bond. We are honored to support them in every way possible."



Task Force 21 (TF 21) continues to educate North Dakotans and national policymakers alike about issues tied to Minot Air Force Base and the defense sector. Leaders from TF 21 have regularly met with officials in Washington to emphasize the strategic relevance of the base and the need to support airmen and their families.



"Minot Air Force Base is not just a military installation—it’s a driving force in our community,” expressed Pete Hankla, TF 21 Chair. “With a $651 million economic impact, its presence strengthens our local businesses, schools, and workforce, while its mission strengthens our national security. This recognition as a Great American Defense Community is proof of that commitment."



The communities selected for the GADC program undergo a competitive nomination process, evaluated on their efforts in areas such as education, workforce development, housing, and community-military partnerships. Over the past decade, 50 communities across the country have been recognized across all branches of the military.



More information about the GADC program and its other recipients is available at defensecommunities.org