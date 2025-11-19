Review your FEDVIP dental and vision coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season

Courtesy Photo | Changes you make during open season go into effect Jan. 1, 2026.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Changes you make during open season go into effect Jan. 1, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Do you want dental or vision coverage along with your TRICARE health plan? Coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program may be a good choice for you. Here’s what you need to know about FEDVIP and how to sign up during Federal Benefits Open Season, which runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 8 this year.



FEDVIP gives you coverage choices

FEDVIP is a voluntary insurance program for dental and vision care managed by BENEFEDS. If eligible, you can choose from 12 dental plan carriers and five vision plan carriers offering premium-based plans. This gives you options to find a plan that works for your needs and budget.



Who can sign up for FEDVIP?

Are you wondering if you’re eligible for FEDVIP? Your eligibility depends on your beneficiary category. Several groups can join. These include:

• Federal employees

• Retirees

• Active duty family members – Vision Only

• Survivors



Remember that FEDVIP coverage is separate from TRICARE health plans. It’s also separate from the TRICARE Dental Program and the Active Duty Dental Program. This makes FEDVIP useful for those who are eligible and want to purchase dental or vision care in addition to existing coverage through a TRICARE health plan, as described in the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook.



FEDVIP and TRICARE have different open seasons

Federal Benefits Open Season isn’t the same as the TRICARE Open Season. Federal Benefits Open Season is for dental and vision plans through FEDVIP. TRICARE Open Season is for TRICARE health plans. There are two separate enrollment periods since FEDVIP is separate from TRICARE. Make sure you know which one you need to act on.



How enrollment and payments work

BENEFEDS handles enrollment and payments for FEDVIP. When you have questions about signing up, changing plans, or paying your bill, contact BENEFEDS. Visit BENEFEDS to learn more and manage your account.



BENEFEDS doesn’t handle claims. If you have questions about your coverage or need help with a claim, call your dental or vision plan carrier directly.



Open season is happening now—act by Dec. 8

Now is your chance to enroll in, change, or cancel your FEDVIP dental or vision plan.



Changes you make during open season go into effect Jan. 1, 2026. Already enrolled in a FEDVIP plan? If you’re happy with your coverage, you don’t need to take any action. Your plan will continue as long as you’re still eligible.



Want to add dental or vision coverage through FEDVIP or change your current plan? Don’t wait: The deadline is Dec. 8. Go to BENEFEDS to review your choices, compare plans, and enroll before open season ends.