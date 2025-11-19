How football and family shaped a Soldier Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — For Capt. Jaren Lubrano, discipline and teamwork were lessons learned long before he ever put on an Army Combat Uniform. Growing up in a household where service and structure were the family’s foundation, with a father who served in the United States Army Special Operations Command and a mother practicing law, his path toward becoming a judge advocate seemed almost written in playbook form.



“I’m from a military family, so my dad was in the service and my mom’s a lawyer,” said Lubrano, now a National Security Law Attorney with the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s Office of the Staff Judge Advocate. “I think making both of them proud was definitely a big factor, but I also knew I wanted to serve in some capacity. The JAG Corps gave me that opportunity.”



That balance of legacy and leadership has guided Lubrano’s journey, from the football fields of Wake Forest University to the halls of military justice.

Lubrano’s appreciation for public service began at home. His mother, a prosecutor, often brought her work home, sparking his early curiosity about law and justice.



“I grew up around it, going to her law school classes, spending time at the courthouse,” he recalled. “Seeing her serve her community inspired me to want to do the same.”



Meanwhile, his father’s military career instilled the importance of perseverance. “He taught me to challenge myself, to not shy away from tough opportunities,” said Lubrano. “That idea of pushing yourself and making the most of your time in service really stuck with me.”



Before donning the Army uniform, Lubrano wore shoulder pads and a helmet, suiting up for Wake Forest’s football program. What began in the heart of North Carolina’s football-obsessed culture turned into years of lessons that would echo throughout his career.



“Football is a team-oriented sport, everything you do contributes to a common goal,” he said. “You have to be disciplined, in how you train, how you eat, how you recover, and that discipline translates directly into military life.”



Lubrano said that his early years on the team tested his resilience. “My redshirt freshman year was tough,” he admitted. “You realize everyone at that level has been the best player on their team. Not being on the field forced me to ask, ‘How can I get better? How do I earn that spot?’ That mindset carried over into everything else I’ve done since.”



U.S. Army Maj. Joseph DeFlorio, Lubrano’s supervisor, said he’s witnessed that same determination carry into Lubrano’s performance as a judge advocate. “As Captain Lubrano's supervisor, I've seen his competitive mindset shape his early performance as a judge advocate,” he said. “The work ethic he developed on the field translates to his legal practice and officership, always seeking improvement and earning his position through dedication and excellence.”



Now as a judge advocate, Lubrano applies the same mental toughness that football demands. “Playing football makes you mentally tough,” Lubrano said. “You get hit, you get knocked down, but you keep going. The Army’s the same way, you face challenges, but you adapt and overcome.”



That mindset didn’t stay on the field, it followed him into the courtroom and across the Pacific, shaping how he serves alongside Soldiers today.



“This was particularly evident during his recent trips to Malaysia and Korea, where he provided outstanding legal support during complex multinational exercises and engagements,” DeFlorio added. “His ability to adapt quickly and operate independently in unfamiliar environments shows the same collaborative leader spirit he cultivated in sports. He brings a new ethos to sustainment operations in our priority theater, consistently delivering solutions that advance mission objectives while upholding the rule of law.”

While his current role doesn’t place him directly in command, he said the principles of leadership remain constant. “Athletes understand how to play their role,” he explained. “Not everyone’s the star, but you can still lead by example. Doing the right thing and pushing others to do the same, that’s leadership.”



Maj. DeFlorio said that kind of leadership by example is one of Lubrano’s strongest traits. “In the first few months after CPT Lubrano’s arrival, I’ve seen him demonstrate that leadership transcends formal authority through action,” he stated. “He sets an extraordinary standard for physical fitness, achieving a new office pushup record and encouraging others during the ACFT.” DeFlorio added that Lubrano’s humility and work ethic have earned him respect across the team. “His willingness to tackle difficult tasks without complaint while maintaining high standards shows that his quiet leadership is about inspiring others through personal example and moral courage,” he said.



Though his days on the field are behind him, Lubrano still keeps close ties to his alma mater and teammates. “I still talk to the guys from my recruiting class, they’re some of my best friends,” he said. “That sense of camaraderie, that shared purpose, that’s something I missed after football, and it’s one of the biggest reasons I joined the military.”



As football season is in full swing, Lubrano said he sees parallels between the sport he loves and the service he’s dedicated to. “It’s about trust, hard work, and being reliable,” he said. “In football, your team depends on you to do your job. In the Army, it’s no different.”



Lubrano hopes to carry those same values forward as his military career progresses. “I just want to be someone others can count on, hardworking, trustworthy, and willing to do the right thing,” he said. “If I can be that kind of leader, both my parents’ examples, and all those lessons from football, will have come full circle.”