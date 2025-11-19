Flying Jennies support Silver Arrow with airlift missions Your browser does not support the audio element.

Airmen from the 815th Airlift Squadron, known as the “Flying Jennies,” showcased their tactical airlift expertise during a six-week Silver Arrow rotation across the European theater, providing critical airlift and aeromedical support to U.S. and NATO forces.



Silver Arrow, an annual NATO-hosted exercise, focuses on enhancing interoperability and strengthening defense readiness throughout the European Command region.



For members of the 403rd Wing from the 815th AS, along with members from the Aircrew Flight Equipment section, logistics, and maintenance, who provided support for the Flying Jennies, the mission offered far more than routine training. It was an opportunity to augment U.S. combatant command airlift requirements under the European Defense Initiative Program, supporting cargo and personnel movements across EUCOM while bolstering U.S. resolve and alliance assurance.



“This is exactly the kind of mission our squadron trains for,” said Lt. Col. Samuel Bartron, 815th AS pilot and mission commander. “Silver Arrow allows our crews to practice precision airdrops, formation flying, and tactical airlift in coordination with partner units, ensuring we can respond quickly and effectively wherever we’re needed.”



Over the course of the deployment, the 815th AS logged 107 flight hours, executed 42 sorties, moved 186 tons of cargo, transported 94 personnel, and assisted 15 medical patients through aeromedical evacuation training. The squadron also integrated formation flying with Ramstein-based C-130Js and supported the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron’s training requirements.



The Flying Jennies’ aircrews conducted a wide range of missions—including airlift support for U.S. Navy and Armenian forces, as well as delivering munitions to Poland in support of the ongoing Ukrainian war effort.



Staff Sgt. Manly Cazedessus, 815th AS loadmaster said, “Participating in Silver Arrow sharpens our skills, especially when working in complex European airspace and in higher-stress environments.”



Bartron added that training in Europe also brings unique challenges not found in the continental United States. Aircrews must integrate with a variety of units, adapt to unfamiliar airspace, and remain flexible as taskings evolve. For maintainers, repairing aircraft far away from home station presents invaluable contingency training.



“A different training environment outside of south Mississippi pushes us out of our comfort zone,” Bartron said. “Our maintainers faced real-world logistical hurdles, even driving more than 10 hours at times to support repairs. Their dedication was a major factor in our high mission completion rate.”



The deployment also highlighted the essential role of the Air Force Reserve in supporting global operations.



“We have a vital role in supporting active-duty forces overseas,” said Bartron. “By having the 815th AS operate out of Ramstein, we helped relieve some of the burden on the 37th Airlift Squadron. EUCOM has a lot of requirements, but not enough airlift to meet them, so we assisted by providing the needed surge capacity, and we’re proud to do it.”



For many of the squadron’s younger pilots and loadmasters, Silver Arrow served as preparation for future real-world missions, including the unit’s upcoming 2026 deployment.



“Working in challenging and higher-stress situations helps hone our airland skills and gives our less experienced Airmen the confidence they need before they deploy,” said Bartron.



Representing the 815th AS and the Air Force Reserve in an international setting is a point of pride for the squadron.



“The 815th has a great reputation in Europe and is always ready to support,” said Lt. Col. Stephanie Brown, 815th AS commander. “We are proud to serve and proud to represent the Flying Jennies in this important mission.”



Brown added that with strong interoperability, high mission success, and strengthened partnerships with NATO allies, the 815th AS once again demonstrated why the Flying Jennies are a trusted and capable force in the tactical airlift community.