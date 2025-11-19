554th RED HORSE celebrates 60 years of military service

Photo By Airman Kyle Jones | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy...... read more read more Photo By Airman Kyle Jones | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers host Touch-a-Truck, an event focused on giving back to the children in their local community on base. Touch-a-Truck was part of a week-long series of events called HORSE Week, to celebrate the 554th RED HORSE 60th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kyle Jones) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam -- Airmen assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers celebrated the unit’s 60th anniversary during a HORSE Week event on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 3-7.



The 554th RED HORSE was established Oct. 1, 1965, and began training in November of 1965 at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. It is one of the two original RED HORSE units whose original mission was to improve the Air Force’s engineering capability to quickly respond to expedient wartime construction and disaster recovery efforts on U.S. bases.



Since its activation in 1965, the 554th RED HORSE has been known as the “Horsepower of the Pacific,” due to their ability to build airfields, support combat missions and respond to disasters across the region. It is now a part of 17 total force RED HORSE units around the world.



“We have a strong sense of identity and tradition,” said Staff Sgt. Malaivanh Gray, a unit training manager assigned to 554th RED HORSE. “Our unit is hands-on, hard-working and mission-focused, but also filled with camaraderie, humor and loyalty.”



The unit’s mission has evolved from rapid wartime construction in Vietnam to a versatile global engineering force capable of operating anytime, anywhere.



Members honored their legacy, fitness and the lasting impact of those who built the unit’s reputation through HORSE week events, including a 5K Run/Ruck, Touch-a-Truck, and a combat dining-in.



“Through a variety of team-building activities, competitions and ceremonies, we highlighted the squadron’s commitment to both hard work and camaraderie,” Gray said. “These events emphasize the ‘work hard, play hard,’ mentality that defines us.”



HORSE Week began with a 5K Run/Ruck at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning and brought together Airmen, enlisted and officers alike.



“The 5K is more than just a fitness event,” said Staff Sgt. Martha Rivera, a unit deployment manager assigned to 554th RED HORSE. “It’s a tribute to six decades of excellence, resilience and teamwork.”



RED HORSE also hosted Touch-a-Truck, an event focused on giving back to children in the local community by showcasing different types of equipment and vehicles the unit uses on a day-to-day basis.





HORSE Week culminated with a combat dining-in, a less formal version of a traditional military dinner meant to boost morale through a simulated “combat” environment.



Following the celebration, 554th RED HORSE members invited others to join in by wearing the unit’s signature red hat alongside a community of 4,000 other RED HORSE Airmen around the world.



“This unit has shown me that the Air Force will challenge you in ways you don’t expect, but those challenges will shape you into a stronger leader and teammate,” Gray said. “I’ve learned the importance of hard work, learning quickly, being adaptable, and to never forget why you serve, because that purpose will carry you through the toughest days.”