    Fort Knox general officer honors President Zachary Taylor with annual wreath laying

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Louisville, Ky. — Soldiers from Fort Knox spent the morning paying tribute to President Zachary Taylor with a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of his birthday on Nov. 24.   Taylor, the nation's 12th president, grew up in Louisville before joining the Army in 1808.  He was sworn into office in 1849 and served as president for 16 months before his death in 1850.    Commander of Fort Knox’s 84th Training Command Maj. Gen. Kelly Dickerson, accompanied by an honor cordon from his unit, placed a commemorative wreath – provided by the White House – at the gravesite.   Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

