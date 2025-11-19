U.S. Army Ramps Up Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems with a Second Sources Sought Notification

November 24, 2025 -- The U.S. Army recently released its second Sources Sought Notification (SSN) to accelerate the acquisition of the Company-Level Directed Requirement (CoLvl DR) Small Uncrewed Aircraft System (SUAS). This initiative builds on the initial SSN issued in March 2024 and aims to accelerate the development of uncrewed aircraft technologies, rapidly field systems to Soldiers, and leverage industry innovation to deliver more capable solutions.

A key focus of this SSN is the UAS Marketplace Strategy, which seeks to identify and onboard vetted commercial solutions into the UAS Marketplace Storefront, currently under development. The Marketplace is central to the Army’s efforts to streamline SUAS acquisition and deliver advanced capabilities to the force.

Responses to the CoLvl DR SSN will serve as initial submissions into the UAS Marketplace Strategy, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to fostering competition and innovation in critical SUAS capabilities. By leveraging the UAS Marketplace, the Army aims to:

Streamline the acquisition process.

Rapidly field cutting-edge capabilities.

Maintain its operational edge in uncrewed aircraft systems.

The CoLvl DR SSN invites vendors to outline their software compatibility and planning methods for adopting the Army’s Uncrewed Vehicle Control (UVC) and Software Product Development Services (SPDS) initiatives. These efforts are critical to ensuring seamless integration with future systems, including the Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) program, which is intended to follow the CoLvl DR program. By prioritizing UVC, the Army is establishing a foundation for greater interoperability and adaptability across its SUAS systems.

Approved in June 2023, the CoLvl DR effort delivers commercially available SUAS capabilities to Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) to meet immediate operational requirements. This program emphasizes UAS as a comprehensive system, not just an air vehicle, enabling maneuver units to perform multiple tasks with modular, reconfigurable, and attritable payloads for reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition missions. This approach also ensures adaptability, operational effectiveness, and the ability for Soldiers to experiment#_msocom_1 #_msocom_2 with advanced technologies to refine future requirements.

The CoLvl DR SSN aligns with the Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative and the Department of War Drone Dominance directive, which provide the strategic framework for advancing SUAS capabilities. The Army is working closely with the commercial industrial base and the Project Management Office for UAS to rapidly iterate on capabilities and concepts informed by Warfighter feedback. This feedback drives advancements in technology, application, and supply chain versatility, ensuring continuous improvement in SUAS capabilities.

This initiative further demonstrates the Army’s dedication to delivering advanced, adaptable, and scalable SUAS solutions to Soldiers, ensuring readiness and overmatch in future large scale combat operations.