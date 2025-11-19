Rescue executes PR Pulse CSAR training during Mosaic Tiger 26-1

GULF OF AMERICA, Fla. — In conjunction with exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1, the 347th Rescue Group conducted Exercise PR Pulse on Nov. 19, 2025, in the Gulf of America, Florida, to train their long-range, over-water combat search and rescue skillsets to find isolated personnel from any downed aircraft from MT 26-1.



Using agile-combat-employment (ACE) concepts, exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 challenged the 23d Wing to generate airpower from distributed sites while maintaining command and control (C2) in contested conditions.



“Mosaic Tiger provides a robust threat environment and a plausible road-to-war that helps aircrew cage their mind to the challenges of combat, including an enemy that wants to shoot you down, that forces detailed mission planning, integration with other U.S. platforms and capabilities, and adherence to our tactics,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Martin, 347th Operation Support Squadron commander. “Incomplete information requires crews to plan and execute contingencies and tactical challenges force crews to make hard decisions and tradeoffs.”



“Within MT 26-1, PR Pulse specifically adds the necessary components for the 38th, 41st and 71st Rescue Squadrons to train towards long-range, contested, and open-ocean personnel recovery (PR), including planning products, mission injects via a variety of data links, and a tailored threat lay down that drives our aircrew to integrate,” he continued.



Martin explained that MT 26-1 provided the wing an early opportunity to train for deployment. For the 347th RQG, whose squadrons deploy more frequently and on a different cycle, the exercise provides focused personnel recovery training while also allowing the wing to practice C2, sustainment and support functions by treating the group like a deployed Personnel Recovery Task Force (PRTF), complete with status updates, mission information, and aircraft reporting used downrange. This hands-on approach lets the 347th RQG operate as a deployed PRTF, integrating aircraft, personnel and intelligence in realistic, contested conditions.



According to Martin, exercises like PR Pulse challenge crews to plan and execute missions just as they would in an actual operational environment.



“For the exercise, we are training the Rescue Triad (HH-60W Jolly Green II, Guardian Angel, and HC-130J Combat King II) in how we would fight by conducting long-range contested PR into the open ocean while an intensive air operation is going on above us,” Martin said. “The 347th OSS includes an intelligence and a weapons and tactics flight who enabled PR Pulse by building an exercise scenario that includes plausible road-to-war with a possible adversary, a robust air, maritime and ground threat laydown that reflects adversary doctrine, tactics, weapons systems, Air Tasking Orders, airspace constructs, and realistic missions for the 41st, 71st and 38th RQSs to then train against.”



He also explained that 347th OSS sent teams to deploy into the Gulf in small life rafts with radios, simulating what downed aircrew might experience. The rescue units located and recovered them while avoiding threats. The intelligence and weapons and tactics personnel coordinated across multiple communications and data systems to replicate enemy activity expected in real combat.



The outcome of MT 26-1 and exercise PR Pulse demonstrated the strategic value of rescue capabilities, showing how the 347th RQG’s personnel recovery operations fit into the larger mission and support the 23d WG’s effectiveness across distributed, contested operations. By putting crews through complex, disjointed operations, the exercise tested both planning and execution under realistic conditions.



“During this exercise, we are practicing disjointed mission planning, coordinating timelines and contacts with people who aren’t physically with us and making sure we’re on the same sheet of music,” said Staff Sergeant John Wheeler, 347th OSS loadmaster. “At the end, we reviewed what went right and applied lessons learned to improve our tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) as a rescue force. Participating in this exercise shows the dedication we have for picking up our downed Airmen. It makes me incredibly proud to be part of a community willing to put so much on the line to bring one of our own home, no matter the cost.”



Lessons from PR Pulse help the 347th RQG refine its operational methods for long-range personnel recovery. By reviewing successes and setbacks, crews improve coordination and readiness, ensuring the rescue force is prepared for future contested missions.



Martin noted that operating in such a high-threat environment requires tactics that differ significantly from day-to-day operations. He emphasized that the real value comes from fully engaging in the learning process, paying attention, reviewing lessons, and debriefing so that crews can take what they have learned back to their aircrews and squadrons when instructing others.



This focus on learning and refining tactics underscores the teamwork and coordination required during PR Pulse.



“PR Pulse showcases the level of integration required to be able to generate airpower,” Wheeler added. “From our incredible maintenance teams generating aircraft to intel providing real time threat data, no team is able to operate alone, and everyone's role enables us to generate rescue to pick up anyone, anywhere.”



By putting these lessons into practice, the 347th RQG is not only sharpening its personnel recovery capabilities but also strengthening the 23d WG’s overall readiness. Both exercises demonstrated how each squadron’s efforts fit into the larger mission, proving the critical role of rescue operations in maintaining combat effectiveness across operational conditions.



“In Mosaic Tiger and PR Pulse, the 347th Rescue Group demonstrated that

readiness isn’t just a standard, but it’s a commitment,” said Col. Brian Desautels, 347th RQG commander. “Every mission, every lesson, and every coordinated effort across our squadrons prove that no matter the threat, distance, or environment, we are prepared to bring our Airmen home safely and ensure the 23d WG remains a capable, combat-ready force ready to provide for combatant commanders.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2025 Date Posted: 11.24.2025 15:25 Story ID: 552260 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue executes PR Pulse CSAR training during Mosaic Tiger 26-1, by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.