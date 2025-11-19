Integrated combat turns prove essential during Mosaic Tiger 26-1 Your browser does not support the audio element.

AVON PARK AIR FORCE RANGE, Fla. — Exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 tested 23rd Wing Airmen's ability to rapidly generate combat airpower under pressure at a simulated contingency location established at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, from Nov. 18-20, 2025.



This site opened as part of the greater exercise from Nov. 12 – 21, and it involved Mission-Ready Airmen (MCA) executing Integrated Combat Turns (ICTs) to quickly refuel and rearm aircraft, minimizing downtime.



ICTs enhance operational speed by combining refueling, rearming and maintenance, allowing teams to work simultaneously. This reduces turnaround time, a critical advantage for dispersed operations. This demanding exercise put those advantages to the test.



Due to the threat levels of the exercise, 23d WG leaders called for the activation of the contingency location in the afternoon of Nov. 17. The 20-member on-call team rapidly mobilized at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and deployed to Avon Park by midday on Nov. 18. Upon arrival, the 23rd Security Forces Squadron quickly secured the tarmac while crews unloaded the aircraft. Radio and communications teams established links, while security forces set up protective tents around the weapons.



The team was immediately challenged.



An Alarm Red required all personnel to don their body armor, keeping them on high alert until the threat level returned to Green the following morning. The next day was dedicated to preparing for and executing the ICTs. The pressure ramped up again later that day when another Alarm Red sounded, forcing crews to take shelter. Finally, on the last day, the team cleared and cleaned the site.



These simulated stressors highlighted the necessity for seamless coordination and the critical role everyone played in maintaining a high operational tempo.



“We train for this,” said Staff Sgt. Dylan Gleason Pritts, weapons load team chief. “ICTs are part of our yearly qualifications, so when we come out to something different from a normal day of loading, we already know the flow and how it should look.”



He emphasized the difference between home-station work and contingency operations.



“At your home station you have every piece of support you could need,” he said about putting the aircraft back into the fight at a speed that outpaces adversary combat generation. “Out here, what you have is what you have. You adjust and get the job done with the equipment you brought.



“I was impressed with my guys,” he continued. “They’ve only been in for about six months, and they crushed it. No hesitation, no ego, just pure teamwork.”



This adaptability and commitment to teamwork proved crucial throughout the exercise.



The weapons load team quickly adapted to the high-tempo exercise, completing the first aircraft load efficiently. By the second aircraft, the team had established a smooth rhythm. Their coordination, task prioritization and seamless teamwork demonstrated the speed and precision required for ICTs in a contingency environment. Every team member knew their role.



Fuels Airmen delivered the other half of the turn.



“ICTs let us fuel and rearm the jet at the same time so it can get back in the air faster,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Nisse, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels specialist. “There’s no waiting between steps. It keeps the mission moving.



“Working at Avon Park, or any contingency location, you understand that what you have is what you have,” he added about how Airmen must expertly manage their limited resources. “You have to adjust based on the supplies and equipment you’ve got on hand.”



Mosaic Tiger 26-1 demonstrated how rapidly the 23rd WG can move, adapt and deliver combat airpower in contested environments. Airmen proved they could operate with speed and precision even under degraded conditions. The success of integrated combat turns at Avon Park demonstrated that the wing is ready for the demands of tomorrow’s fight.