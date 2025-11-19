Defenders safeguard the mission during Mosaic Tiger 26-1 patrol operations Your browser does not support the audio element.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Security forces Airmen from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron continued their crucial mission Nov. 18, 2025, as they conducted patrols across the exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 operating area, ensuring the safety and security of the deployed installation. Throughout the exercise, these experts were responsible for establishing and maintaining cordons, detaining intruders, monitoring for unmanned aerial systems and identifying potential improvised explosive devices. Their presence across the battlespace provides commanders with real-time situational awareness and reinforces the 23d Wing’s ability to operate in a contested environment. Staff Sgt. Elijah Henry, 23d CABS security forces, said the patrol mission is one of the reasons he’s proud to wear the beret. “Being a Defender means being the first line of protection for our teammates,” he said. “Patrolling the area, staying vigilant and knowing we’re keeping everyone safe -- that is why I love what I do.” As the 23d WG continues its evolution into a deployable and cohesive unit of action, senior leaders emphasized how critical the CABS efforts are to sustaining operations. Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Meade, 23d CABS senior enlisted leader, praised the Airmen for their professionalism and warrior mindset. “I’m incredibly proud of these Defenders,” Meade said. “Their focus and discipline keep this base secure, and their work allows every other Airman to execute the mission. Having warriors like this under my leadership is an honor.” These patrols continued throughout Mosaic Tiger 26-1 as the 23d WG honed its capability to generate, protect and sustain combat power in dynamic environments.