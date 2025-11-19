Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Paul District expands repair training opportunities

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Story by Renwick Martin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    For the first time in its history, the St. Paul District has introduced a formal, structured training specifically designed for the district’s repair personnel.

    “By offering targeted training,” said Steve Heidbrider, lockmaster at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, “we aim to develop and enhance our equipment repairers’ skill sets across multiple disciplines, benefiting both USACE and our employees.”

    The program, a partnership with St. Paul College that began in 2024, offers courses in a variety of key areas that “allows us to coordinate and focus the training in areas we feel would benefit our people,” Heidbrider said. “This year the focus is on hydraulics and basic plumbing training.”

    The courses being offered includes safety and communication, basic electricity and electrical measurements, capacitance and circuit application, troubleshooting three-phase induction motors and motor controls. The classes are online with hands-on training completed on the job.

    The program is also open to current employees that have shown interest in becoming an equipment repairer. The overall goal of the program is to “expose our maintenance personnel to as many skills as we can,” Heidbrider said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    TAGS

    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 2
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Steve Heidbrider

