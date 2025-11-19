St. Paul District expands repair training opportunities

For the first time in its history, the St. Paul District has introduced a formal, structured training specifically designed for the district’s repair personnel.



“By offering targeted training,” said Steve Heidbrider, lockmaster at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, “we aim to develop and enhance our equipment repairers’ skill sets across multiple disciplines, benefiting both USACE and our employees.”



The program, a partnership with St. Paul College that began in 2024, offers courses in a variety of key areas that “allows us to coordinate and focus the training in areas we feel would benefit our people,” Heidbrider said. “This year the focus is on hydraulics and basic plumbing training.”



The courses being offered includes safety and communication, basic electricity and electrical measurements, capacitance and circuit application, troubleshooting three-phase induction motors and motor controls. The classes are online with hands-on training completed on the job.



The program is also open to current employees that have shown interest in becoming an equipment repairer. The overall goal of the program is to “expose our maintenance personnel to as many skills as we can,” Heidbrider said.

