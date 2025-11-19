DLA Energy commander visits Indo-Pacific South, emphasizes support capabilities for sustained warfighter readiness

Defense Logistics Agency Energy Commander Navy Rear Adm. George Bresnihan recently concluded a visit to the Indo-Pacific South where he reinforced the critical role Defense Fuel Support Points play in supporting military readiness and regional security. Vital for projecting power and sustaining operations, DFSPs are strategically positioned fuel storage and distribution facilities that meet warfighters’ energy demands anytime, anywhere. Bresnihan’s visit focused on three storage sites located in Papua New Guinea and Australia. At each location, he highlighted the importance of these fuel storage sites as a crucial component for fulfilling the military’s vast energy requirements. “DLA Energy exists to provide America’s warfighters with timely and reliable access to fuel,” said Bresnihan. "Maintaining a decentralized network of fuel support points enables our team to deliver global energy solutions for sustained operational readiness.”

Port Moresby: A Ground-Breaking Partnership

In Port Moresby, Bresnihan met with a delegation from the U.S. Embassy to Papua New Guinea including U.S. Ambassador Ann Marie Yastishock, Deputy Chief of Mission Alex Berenberg, regional defense officials and industry partners to discuss the development and construction of a new DFSP in the area. Yastishock, Bresnihan and their respective teams assessed local infrastructure and fuel storage capabilities while also discussing opportunities to work together toward enhanced logistics operations and greater regional security. “The operational capability of this DFSP is one of the most consequential developments in our security partnership in the last 80 years,” Yastishock said. She noted the construction of the DFSP reflects not only the deepening ties between the United States and Papua New Guinea, but also the practical ways these two countries are implementing the 2023 Defense Cooperation Agreement. “By working side-by-side with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, we are ensuring that our shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity is supported by the infrastructure and resources needed to sustain readiness for generations to come,” she added.

Air Force Maj. Michael McFadden, the commander of DLA Energy Indo-Pacific South, shared positive impacts of the Port Moresby DFSP by promoting stability and resilience in Papua New Guinea. “This facility enables us to rapidly respond to contingencies and support joint exercises with our partners,” said McFadden. “Equally important, we are committed to being a responsible and contributing member of the local community.” McFadden noted that the DFSP will spur opportunities and local partnerships, ensuring the DFSP operates with the highest environmental standards and contributes to the long-term economic prosperity and security of the people of Papua New Guinea. Located northeast of Australia, Papua New Guinea is located significantly closer than Hawaii to national security interests across the Indo-Pacific region. An additional DFSP at this location will provide warfighters with a more readily accessible fuel supply line.

Darwin: Connections to Past and Future Success

From Papua New Guinea, Bresnihan and McFadden traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory and surveyed two more fuel sites situated at DFSP Darwin and Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin.

At RAAF Base Darwin, Bresnihan and McFadden observed fuel storage and distribution operations. The site visit also included discussions with Australian Defence Force personnel including Brigadier Mark Baldock to review fuel requirements and consider strategies for addressing both forces’ future energy needs. Completed in 2023 under a joint U.S.-Australian venture, RAAF Base Darwin supports a wide range of military activities, exercises and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Today Darwin’s proximity to international shipping lanes and aviation routes underscores its importance as a key hub for logistics in the Indo-Pacific region. The base also served as a logistics center during WWII. Established in 1940, RAAF Base Darwin successfully supported U.S. and Allied bombing campaigns despite repeated air raids from Japan’s imperial forces. Port Darwin is the northernmost port in Australia. Once operational, Bresnihan and McFadden see this DFSP as a pivotal asset in DLA Energy’s ability to sustain efficient and effective fuel distribution.

“The Darwin DFSP will ensure our forces and those of our allies and partners have the critical resources they need to maintain readiness and respond effectively to any challenge in the region,” said McFadden. The forward-positioned energy resources in Port Moresby and Darwin augment America’s warfighting capabilities and reinforce its commitment of shared security and stability with regional allies and partners. “Looking ahead, DLA Energy is reviewing more than 600 DFSP locations and applying demand forecasting models to more accurately assess the positioning of its energy resources and their ability to meet future requirements,” Bresnihan said.