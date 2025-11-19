Photo By Jay Butterbaugh | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineer Dr. Kaitlyn...... read more read more Photo By Jay Butterbaugh | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineer Dr. Kaitlyn Sitch recently was awarded the Department of Defense’s Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) SEED Innovation Award. She received the honor for her research proposal, “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Algorithms for Power System Prognostics for Power System Optimization.” (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR) see less | View Image Page

NSWCPD Engineer Dr. Kaitlyn Sitch Honored with SMART SEED Innovation Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineer Dr. Kaitlyn Sitch was recently honored with the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) SEED Innovation Award, in recognition of her research proposal, “Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Algorithms for Power System Prognostics for Power System Optimization.”



The SMART SEED Innovation Award is one of the program’s top honors, created to develop technical subject matter experts within the Department of Defense through innovative, high-impact research at SMART Sponsoring Facilities. This competitive award provides funding for Ph.D.-level SMART scholars to support Department of Defense priorities in critical technology areas, while also providing opportunities for professional growth—such as establishing independent research paths, acquiring new technical tools and equipment, participating in premier training and conferences, and accelerating the development of new capabilities.



For Sitch, who began her career with the Navy as a SMART Scholar while pursuing her graduate studies, the recognition highlights both her dedication to advancing naval power systems and the impact of the SMART program on her career trajectory



“I am very thankful to have received this award from the SMART Scholarship, which has kickstarted my career by giving me an opportunity to focus on my research in graduate school, benefit from great mentors at NSWCPD, and transition smoothly into full-time work through the required internships,” Sitch said. “Now, they are continuing to support my success by funding a project that combines the knowledge I have gained in AI/ML and power system and machinery prognostics with my expertise in power system control optimization developed during my Ph.D.”



Her one-year SMART-funded research project of $125,000 will focus on developing AI/ML tools to improve prognostics, or predictive health monitoring, of shipboard power and machinery systems. By combining her expertise in power system control optimization with advanced AI/ML techniques, Sitch aims to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and strengthen the resilience of naval power systems.



“This project provides an opportunity to improve my skills and knowledge in AI/ML, and I hope that beyond this effort, I can continue developing research that enhances the efficiency and resilience of naval power systems — and ultimately benefits wider applications as well,” she explained.



Sitch’s recognition continues NSWCPD’s long-standing tradition of leading cutting-edge research that strengthens fleet readiness and supports the Navy’s future technology needs.



"Dr. Sitch’s achievement exemplifies the innovative thinking and technical excellence that make NSWCPD a leader in naval research and development," Electric Power Research and Development (R&D) Branch Manager Jessie S. Rougeux said. "Her work leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for power system prognostics addresses a critical need for the Navy, and her commitment to advancing these technologies reflects not only her expertise but also her dedication to the mission. We are proud to have Dr. Sitch as part of our team, and we look forward to the impact her research will have on the future of naval power systems."



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team conducts research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and materials for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization responsible for providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.