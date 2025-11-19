Fechter recognized for planning excellence Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division, selected Katy Fechter, St. Paul District senior plan formulator and St. Louis resident, for USACE’s 2024 Planning Excellence Award.



The Planning Excellence Award recognizes USACE planners exhibiting exceptional job performance. Fechter received this nomination in part for her work on the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, Flood Risk Management

Feasibility Study.



Fechter began her career with USACE in 1997. Since 2022, Fechter has served as the lead plan formulator for the Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study, where she was coauthor of the feasibility report and integrated environmental assessment. During the project, Fechter showed a great ability to anticipate challenges and develop effective strategies to keep the team moving forward.



“Katy is a highly skilled and innovative senior planner who consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership and planning abilities,” said Elisa Royce, Fechter’s supervisor.



Fechter sits in the St. Louis District office as part of Regional Planning and Environmental Division North. She was also recognized as the RPEDN planner of the year in 2024.