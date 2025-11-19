Courtesy Photo | Commissary patrons can use the holiday shopping schedule to plan the best time to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary patrons can use the holiday shopping schedule to plan the best time to visit the store, be it inside or by using the Commissary CLICK2GO® online shopping, curbside pickup service shown here at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, store. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

Commissaries encourage patrons to take advantage of holiday schedule for more savings, convenient shopping Your browser does not support the audio element.

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see DeCA videos related to this release, click Where Gathering Begins (https://vimeo.com/defensecommissary/momentsthatcomewithsavings?fl=ip&fe=ec) and Gathering 2 (https://vimeo.com/1134594085/d4f38958b5?fl=ip&fe=ec).





FORT LEE, Va. – During the holiday season, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) encourages eligible patrons to take advantage of expanded operating hours for more access to significant savings and festive deals, an agency official said.



“Your commissary is open and ready to help you stretch your dollars further with savings of at least 25% as you shop for your holiday meals,” said Ed Walters III, acting executive director of DeCA’s Store Operations Group.



“Check your store hours and take advantage of your hard-earned benefit to make your holiday shopping simple, affordable and stress-free,” he added. “Plan your shopping trips and use your commissary benefit to take advantage of huge savings, our holiday-themed products and Commissary CLICK2GO®, our online shopping/curbside pickup service.”



Commissaries will be open for holiday hours (closing at 4 p.m.) on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 and close two hours early on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. All commissaries will be closed on Thanksgiving (Nov. 27), Christmas (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).



Commissaries that open five days per week (Monday through Friday) will be open the day closest to Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) and Christmas (Dec. 24).



Patrons are reminded to check the “Store Information & Holiday Hours” box on their store’s webpage (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations) for specific operating schedules.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.