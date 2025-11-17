BACH Announces Available Services Thanksgiving Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA Your browser does not support the audio element.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 27, and the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, November 28.



Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 27

Outpatient Services:

All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.



For Expectant Mothers:

Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.



Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, Nov. 28

All BACH Services Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery



Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.

All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics

Dental Clinics will consolidate to Adkins Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028.

Town Center Pharmacy



BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.



Additional Services

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.



Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.



MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.



Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



All outpatient services reopen normal hours Monday, Dec. 1.