NY Army Guard military police Soldiers return from Guantanamo Bay duty

LATHAM, New York --One hundred and four Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s 206th Military Police Company returned to their Latham headquarters on Saturday, Nov. 22, following a nine- month deployment to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.
The Soldiers mobilized at the end of January and spent a month training at Fort Bliss, Texas before heading to Guantanamo Bay where they served as part of the security forces at the base.
Capt. Daniel Hill, the company’s commander, praised his Soldiers for their hard work and flexibility during the mission.
The Soldiers, who are based at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, flew into the Million Air facility at Albany International Airport Saturday evening at 5:15 p.m. From there they were bused over to the headquarters building on the other side of the airport where they were reunited with their families.
The Soldiers will now go on leave before returning to duty in January.
