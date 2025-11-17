Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Army Guard military police Soldiers return from Guantanamo Bay duty

    206th Military Police Company returns home on Nov. 22, 2025

    Photo By Eric Durr | A Soldier assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s 206th Military Police...... read more read more

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Story by Eric Durr 

    New York National Guard

    NY Army Guard military police Soldiers return from Guantanamo Bay duty

    LATHAM, New York --One hundred and four Soldiers assigned to the New York Army National Guard’s 206th Military Police Company returned to their Latham headquarters on Saturday, Nov. 22, following a nine- month deployment to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

    The Soldiers mobilized at the end of January and spent a month training at Fort Bliss, Texas before heading to Guantanamo Bay where they served as part of the security forces at the base.

    Capt. Daniel Hill, the company’s commander, praised his Soldiers for their hard work and flexibility during the mission.

    The Soldiers, who are based at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, flew into the Million Air facility at Albany International Airport Saturday evening at 5:15 p.m. From there they were bused over to the headquarters building on the other side of the airport where they were reunited with their families.

    The Soldiers will now go on leave before returning to duty in January.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 11:03
    Story ID: 552213
    Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army Guard military police Soldiers return from Guantanamo Bay duty, by Eric Durr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    206th Military Police Company returns home on Nov. 22, 2025
    206th Military Police Company returns home on Nov. 22, 2025
    206th Military Police Company returns home on Nov. 22, 2025
    206th Military Police Company returns from Guantanamo Bay
    206th Military Police Company returns home on Nov. 22, 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    206th Military Police Company
    NYNG
    Guantanamo Bay
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download