Thanksgiving at Fort Bragg: A Holiday Home for Single Soldiers Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — More than 250 Soldiers gathered at the Iron Mike Conference Center for a Thanksgiving celebration hosted by Fort Bragg’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program on Nov. 21.



The annual event welcomed single Soldiers, single military parents, and geographical bachelors who might otherwise spend the holiday away from loved ones. Organizers said the goal was to make sure no one missed out on the holiday spirit.



The celebration featured turkey, ham, candied yams, greens, cheesecake, and red velvet cake, along with games, prizes, and a welcoming atmosphere that reminded Soldiers they are part of a larger family at Fort Bragg.



“This event gives Soldiers comfort instead of being cooped up in their barracks,” said Tyreek Logan, MWR BOSS Adviser. “It’s a very important way to show our Soldiers that we actually care about them and hear their concerns.”



Logan added that the program began hosting the dinner about five years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Soldiers were unable to travel home.



“This brings a community together so that you’re not alone and you’re going to have a good time,” said Spec. Lorna Nieves de Sevillano, Fort Bragg BOSS President.



She explained that the dinner also helps Soldiers meet new friends, network across units, and even connect directly with leaders such as Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott.



Nieves de Sevillano said planning for the event began months in advance, with support from Fort Bragg MWR for marketing, sponsorships, and funding.



With support from MWR and local sponsors, the event showed that community and care make all the difference. For many Soldiers, the celebration was more than a meal—it was a reminder that Fort Bragg is home to a family that looks out for one another.



“Networking is so huge in the Army,” Nieves de Sevillano said. “This is a perfect time to do that.”