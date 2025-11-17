Future Faces of the Force: Ebenezer Olagunju Your browser does not support the audio element.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Army Sgt. Ebenezer Olagunju moved to the United States to begin a new chapter in his life. Enlisting in the Minnesota National Guard in 2022, he trained as an automated logistical specialist.



“I wanted to serve the country that gave me new opportunities and to grow in a structured, disciplined environment,” he said. “The Guard allows me to serve my state and nation while still maintaining my civilian career in technology. That balance of service and professional growth is what truly inspired me to enlist.”

His new life in Minnesota has created the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, building both his civilian and military career, Olagunju said.



“Both paths challenge me in different ways: the Guard strengthens my leadership and discipline, while my civilian role pushes me to innovate, solve problems, and improve systems that make a real impact,” he said.



Using the Minnesota National Guard’s State Tuition Reimbursement Program, Olagunju has also had the opportunity to complete a master’s degree in data analytics. The military, Olagunju said, gave him more than money for school.



“The Guard gave me financial support and, more importantly, the discipline to manage school, service, and a civilian career simultaneously, he said. “Those same habits have shaped my success as an engineer.”

Throughout his career so far, the mentorship he has received from other leaders in the Minnesota National Guard has impacted him in many ways, Olagunju said.



“They taught me that true leadership is built on respect, empathy, and consistency,” he said. “Their example inspires me to lead with integrity and supporting my soldiers while ensuring the mission gets done the right way.”



His support system goes beyond his military career. A close friend who has since retired from the military has inspired Olagunju through his commitment to his work both in and out of uniform. Most importantly, his family provides the support and encouragement he needs to continue living as a citizen soldier.



“I’m blessed with a supportive wife, a wonderful new baby, and also my parents in Nigeria,” he said. “Family is my foundation—they motivate me to stay disciplined, humble, and purpose-driven. Every accomplishment I achieve, whether in uniform or in civilian life, is backed by their encouragement and understanding.”



With a few years under his belt, Olagunju said he has learned a few good lessons.



“My time in the Army has taught me that resilience and adaptability aren’t just skills—they’re mindsets that shape how I handle challenges both in and out of uniform,” he said. “From long drill weekends to demanding field training, I’ve grown more confident, disciplined, and purpose-driven. I’ve learned that leadership is built on patience, humility, and consistency, and that setting the right example inspires others to give their best. These experiences have strengthened my character and made me more grounded in every part of my life.”



Olagunju remains inspired, with plans in both his civilian and military careers. He intends to further expand his expertise in integrating data analytics and machine learning into operational systems and pursue further certifications in his civilian role. In his uniformed life, his goal is to continue advancing as a leader in the Minnesota National Guard, building on his experience in maintenance and logistics operations so that he can mentor junior soldiers and do his part to strengthen his unit’s readiness. While he values his role as a noncommissioned officer, the path of a commissioned officer or warrant officer is not off the table. His hope is that his story and resolve will inspire others.



“I hope my story shows that determination and faith can open new doors no matter where you start,” he said. “Moving to a new country, building a career in technology, and serving in the Minnesota National Guard have all taught me that growth comes from courage and consistency. I want others, especially those beginning a new chapter or changing paths, to see that it’s never too late to serve, lead, and make an impact. The Guard has given me a purpose bigger than myself and the chance to inspire others to do the same.”



If he could send out a one-minute message to other soldiers, and those who are striving to lead others, Olagunju said he wants to remind people to move forward with power and purpose.



“Lead with purpose, stay disciplined, and never stop growing,” he said. “When you focus on becoming better each day, you’ll find that success follows naturally. Every challenge, whether in uniform or in life, is an opportunity to build strength and character. Serve with pride, stay humble, and always give your best. Because when you do, you not only achieve your goals, you inspire others to do the same.”