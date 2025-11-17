Fort Buchanan Welcomes Thanksgiving With Annual Turkey Trot Run Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico—Service members, civilians, and families from the local military community participated in the traditional five-kilometer turkey trot, Nov. 22, here.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, addressed the participants minutes before the race began.



"As we approach Thanksgiving, here at Fort Buchanan, we are deeply grateful to our military personnel, civilians, friends, families, and the Puerto Rican community for their daily support," Samples said.



The commander of the Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean then spoke about the hundreds of military personnel assigned to local units who are currently deployed worldwide.



"In this season of gratitude, we also honor those who cannot be with their families: the members of our Armed Forces, whose dedication makes our way of life possible," Samples said.



Sgt. Delby Santiago Montalvo attended the event with her sister, Aimy, and her daughter, Karian Isabel.



"It's important for the Army to integrate families into everything we do because they are the support that allows us to fulfill our mission. While we soldiers are deployed, our families wait for us. We can't always share events like this with our families, so being able to do so during this Thanksgiving period is a privilege for me," said Santiago Montalvo, who belongs to the 296th Infantry Battalion, from the Puerto Rico National Guard.



Meanwhile, Specialist Alejandro Machargo, a petroleum handling specialist, participated in the race with his wife, two children, and his mother, days before departing for Alaska, where he will begin his active duty military career.



"Participating in this recreational activity allows me to spend time with my family in this military community, which is something new for us. I'm happy to see the Army promoting these events to keep families together," said Machargo, who joined the military just nine months ago.



Xiomarie Marrero, Machargo's wife, shared her experience as a new military spouse.



"This is my first activity as a military spouse, and being able to participate in these activities is wonderful. I enjoyed it very much. I'm going to miss the Island a lot since we're leaving soon," Marrero said.



Laura González Talavera, Machargo's mother, also shared her thoughts on the activity.



"I think it's great that the military is taking the time and resources to coordinate these events. This activity is a refreshing idea because it provides a space for the island's military community to spend time with their families. For me, it's a blessing because my son and his family are leaving Puerto Rico very soon. The more time I spend with them, the better," González Talavera said.



The first runner to cross the finish line, the first woman, and the first young participant each received a turkey as a prize. Personnel from the installation Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation raffled off additional turkeys among the other participants.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel, Army Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.