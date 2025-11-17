Who’s Willing to Man the Gate? Fort Belvoir works to keep gates open amid hiring freeze and other obstacles Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia -- Fort Belvoir, home to more than 150 tenant organizations that directly support Army readiness, continues to face significant gate delays as staffing shortages strain its security force. The reduced guard force has directly impacted gate closures and continues to frustrate commuters’ daily travel.



Fort Belvoir currently employees a total of 28 Department of the Army (DA) security guards. Although the installation remains under a U.S. Army Materiel Command and Installation Management Command hiring freeze, Fort Belvoir is working to fill 11 guard and police vacancies as exceptions to policies become approved. The recruitment pool for qualified personnel continues to dwindle, however. In fact, several guards left for higher-paying jobs during the recent government shutdown, further straining staffing levels.



Operational Impact and Commander’s Response

With fewer guards available, the garrison has consolidated operations to Farrar (Airfield), Tulley, Lieber and Kingman gates, all operating on limited schedules. Walker Gate remains closed after the gatehouse’s ballistic glass was vandalized during the shutdown, rendering it unsafe to staff until repairs can be funded and completed.



“It’s not that we don’t want to open more gates — we simply don’t have the people to do it safely,” said Fort Belvoir Chief of Physical Security Keithly Watts. “On a typical day, I may have 11 or 12 guards available across the entire installation. If patrons take out their frustration on the guards who are standing outside in heat, cold or rain, there’s a good chance they won’t come back the next day. That only makes the problem worse.”



Unlike larger Soldier-manned installations such as Fort Hood or Fort Bragg, Fort Belvoir relies heavily on civilian security personnel. The installation has only about 45 Soldiers assigned to the Fort Belvoir Law Enforcement Activity, who are also responsible for patrols, investigations and physical security.



Infrastructure issues have also contributed to congestion. Tulley Gate requires a serpentine entrance to slow vehicles over damaged barriers, with repairs currently tied up in a contract dispute. Without reduced speeds, damaged plates or bolts could dislodge, posing safety risks or rendering the barriers inoperable in an emergency.



Garrison Commander, Col. David Stewart, said decisions surrounding gate operations are based on protecting the installation and its mission.



“Our foremost responsibility is the security and protection of this installation, its people and its mission,” Stewart said. “Every gate decision ties directly to readiness and our ability to respond with lethality when required. Until we can rebuild our guard force, we’re asking everyone to plan ahead, stay patient and treat our guards with respect as they work to keep the Fort Belvoir community safe.”



“I understand this is a big problem,” said Stewart. “We hear the complaints on a daily basis, and I want the Service members, Veterans and civilians that work, live and play on Fort Belvoir to know that I and the rest of my garrison command team are doing everything in our power to work on creative solutions to this growing issue.”



Specific Gate Considerations and Long-Term Solutions



Each closed gate presents logistical or safety challenges:

• Pence Gate: Traffic studies show the intersection cannot safely support left-turn traffic during peak hours. Queuing space is limited, and previous operations caused repeated accidents.

• Walker Gate: Closed due to vandalism that destroyed ballistic glass in the gatehouse. Repairs require new funding, and the incident remains under investigation.

• Telegraph Gate: Built for short-term morning use, it lacks running water and latrines. A work order for permanent facilities is submitted but staffing and funding constraints prevent reopening.



Even if the hiring freeze is lifted in January, onboarding new guards can take anywhere from 90 days to eight months, due to required background checks. Veterans receive priority placement, but long processing times often result in civilian candidates accepting other jobs before they can be hired.



Watts said courtesy from drivers toward the gate guards would help, as they have no role in minimizing congestion. Following basic traffic rules, such as zipper-merging and avoiding cell phone use at the gate, would naturally help reduce congestion. Suggestions to open gates for outbound-only traffic however, pose significant security risks, including increased potential for unauthorized access or impaired drivers attempting to enter the installation to evade law enforcement.



The MyArmyPost app, the garrison’s official app, provides real-time updates on gate hours, traffic patterns and installation alerts. The Fort Belvoir Command team highly encourages residents and guests to download the app to stay up to date with the most accurate information. Filling the current vacancies would also help open additional gates or increase hours of operation. A list of available positions can be found at https://home.army.mil/belvoir/about/garrison-job-openings.



“We know the frustration is real,” Watts said. “But the guards are doing everything they can to get people where they need to go. A little patience and kindness toward them goes a long way.”