403rd Wing completes first off-station Combat Readiness Inspection Your browser does not support the audio element.

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — Citizen Airmen from the 403rd Wing put their warfighting skills to the test during a Combat Readiness Inspection, called Combat Reach, Oct. 18–24 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia.

The forward-deployed inspection evaluated the wing’s ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations at an undisclosed location, while responding to a series of complex, scenario-based injects. Units were graded on their readiness to generate combat power under realistic, high-pressure conditions.



“This was a true team effort across the wing,” said Master Sgt. Stefanie Elder, 403rd Wing Inspector General Inspections program lead and exercise lead planner. “Over the last 14 months, we built an inspection that mirrored real-world challenges, and our Airmen showed up ready to prove they’re combat-ready whenever and wherever they’re called.”



The inspection brought together more than 380 Airmen who served as players and inspectors and real-world support from across the 403rd Wing, including the 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, 36th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 41st Aerial Port Squadron, 403rd Security Forces Squadron, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and other mission support and operations units.



Once on the ground in Savannah, Airmen operated in a contested, resource-limited environment while demonstrating their Air Force specialty skills, processing cargo and patients, securing perimeters, and maintaining aircraft. They also responded to simulated attacks and rapidly donned Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defensive gear within strict time limits.



Elder said planning Combat Reach came with its own set of internal challenges.



“The IGI office faced significant hurdles planning this inspection,” she said. “For much of the process we were short both an IGI director and an exercise director. Even so, our team persevered, securing additional manpower, planners and Warlord support to keep the exercise on track.”



Key leaders across the wing helped refine the inspection to ensure it stressed real-world combat tasks.

Chief Master Sgt. Steven Connors, 403rd Maintenance Group, was instrumental in shaping the overall planning effort and laying a solid foundation for success, and Lt. Col. Dominic Barberi, 403rd Operations Group, brought an operational mindset that made the scenarios more effective and realistic in the final weeks, said Elder.



“I’m especially proud that, amid a government shutdown and furloughs, the 403rd became the first Air Force Reserve Command wing to successfully execute a forward-deployed Combat Readiness Inspection,” she said. “That says a lot about our resilience and adaptability.”



Throughout the week, Elder visited multiple locations at the Savannah Air Dominance Center as Airmen carried out their missions.



“Everywhere I went, I saw high morale and a real sense of purpose,” she said. “Our Airmen understood why this mattered. Now we’re focused on capturing lessons learned so our next combat readiness exercise is even stronger and continues to showcase our warfighter mindset.”



Col. Stephen Pituch, 403rd Operations Group commander, participated as a player as the deployed wing commander during the inspection and praised the wing’s performance under pressure.



“I am incredibly proud of the Airmen of the 403rd Wing and their unwavering commitment to mission readiness,” Pituch said. “Throughout Combat Reach, they showcased the warfighter spirit and demonstrated the capabilities required to deploy and execute the mission under pressure. It was an honor to serve alongside them.”



The Combat Readiness Inspection capped a demanding month for the unit, which also flew weather reconnaissance missions into Hurricanes Jerry and Melissa.



“What this wing accomplished in October is extraordinary,” said Col. Jaret Fish, 403rd Wing commander. “At a time when many of our Citizen Airmen could have focused on civilian careers, school or family, they chose to show up, lean in and prove their readiness. Testing our combat capability now gives us a clear picture of where we are and where we need to go.”



Fish said the inspection validated what he already believes about the unit.



“Our Wing of Choice Airmen demonstrated excellence and lethality throughout Combat Reach,” he said. “We deliberately set the bar high and challenged ourselves during a period of uncertainty. The way our Airmen performed—despite funding concerns, competing mission demands and the friction of a forward deployment—shows we are ready to answer the nation’s call.”



The 403rd Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit based at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, routinely participates in large-scale exercises and inspections to maintain combat readiness and ensure it can generate combat power whenever required.