Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, November 24 to...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards

    The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, November 24 to celebrate the promotion of one Corpsman and honor the excellence in patient care of two others.

    Promoted to the rank was Hospital Corpsman Third Class An Tran.  Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Hospital Corpsman Jalen Holmes and Anthony Soloriosolorio.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 08:57
    Story ID: 552195
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download