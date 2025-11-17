Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, November 24 to...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, November 24 to celebrate the promotion of one Corpsman and honor the excellence in patient care of two others. Hospital Corpsman Third Class An Tran, right, promoted to the rank. Tran serves in the clinic’s Preventive Medicine Department. Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jalen Holmes, center, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home from November 2023 to December 2025. Hospital Corpsman Third Class Anthony Soloriosolorio, left, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Acheivement Medal for his service in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home from October 2023 to November 2025. Soloriosolorio was also awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for contributing 223 volunteer hours to various organizations like the Armed Services Blood Program, Seashore Soccer League and MCAS Cherry Point Food Drive. see less | View Image Page