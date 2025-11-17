The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point gathered Monday, November 24 to celebrate the promotion of one Corpsman and honor the excellence in patient care of two others.
Promoted to the rank was Hospital Corpsman Third Class An Tran. Awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal were Hospital Corpsman Jalen Holmes and Anthony Soloriosolorio.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 08:57
|Story ID:
|552195
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Promotion, Awards, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.