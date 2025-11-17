Courtesy Photo | The Project Team for USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) FY-26 Planned Incremental...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Project Team for USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) FY-26 Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) continues to make significant strides in planning for one of the most complex elements of the upcoming availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY): the ship’s intricate reactor plant and electrical sequence. see less | View Image Page

Building the Sequence: Ford Team's Collaborative Approach to Complex Electrical Planning

The Project Team for USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) FY-26 Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) continues to make significant strides in planning for one of the most complex elements of the upcoming availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY): the ship’s intricate reactor plant and electrical sequence.



Recognizing the scale and technical demands of the task, the project team established a biweekly teleconference that brings together stakeholders from across the corporation. In addition, the team convenes quarterly for face-to-face working group sessions to foster more robust coordination and problem-solving. These collaborative efforts were first initiated during the Gerald R. Ford FY-26 PIA Project Planning Review (PPR) conference held in November of last year.



“These biweekly and quarterly touchpoints have been instrumental in helping us integrate this complex sequence into the broader work package,” said Assistant Project Superintendent Shawnta Tynes, one of the key leaders of the effort. “By bringing everyone to the table consistently, we’ve been able to address issues early, align resources, and ensure we’re all moving in the same direction.”



Leading the charge on this initiative are Tynes, Electrical Plant Zone Manager Lt. Michael Frojd, and Risk Manager Carol Johnson, who have coordinated efforts across a diverse and expansive group of stakeholders. These include representatives from both nuclear and non-nuclear engineering, test houses, the Propulsion Plant Planning Yard (PPPY), HII, Naval Reactors (NAVSEA 08), Naval Reactors Representative’s Office (NRRO), Ship’s Force, Naval Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), Type Commander (TYCOM), NNSY’s Code 950 Electrical Shop and assisting contractor.

“I had the privilege of joining this team. This group leaned forward, challenged assumptions, and by providing the integrated sequence of work schedule as an additional planning document, this document provided clarity to each organization's role and their associated responsibilities to the other organizations that will pay dividends during execution,” said Frojd.



The result of this coordination has been a major win for the project team. The collaborative effort has paid huge dividends in integrating, scheduling, and ultimately implementing a highly complex sequence of electrical work, laying a strong foundation for the availability's success.



“This is a shining example of what can be accomplished when the right people come together early and often to mitigate complex risks,” said Johnson. “We’re building more than just a work sequence; we’re building a shared understanding and a unified Ford team.”