Photo By Airman Paden Henry | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Suzanne Attridge, 86th Comptroller Squadron first sergeant,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Paden Henry | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Suzanne Attridge, 86th Comptroller Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 7, 2025. First sergeants provide ongoing support through Airmen’s personal life challenges and organize morale boosting events to help foster a sense of community within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry) see less | View Image Page

Taking care of military families; first sergeants, MFRC Your browser does not support the audio element.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — From uprooting lives and moving across the globe to spouses’ recurring job hunts, the military lifestyle can be difficult to adjust to at times. Reintegration, however, helps build more adaptable communities.

To help alleviate these life stressors, the 86th Airlift Wing has organizations and contacts to support Airmen and their families here.

First Sergeants play a vital role in assisting service members with any challenges they face.

“Being in the military we’re called to do a lot more than the average person,” said Master Sgt. Suzanne Attridge, 86th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies first sergeant. “It’s a big burden to carry. It comes with its own stressors.”

Most understand the importance of taking care of physical health, but often overlooked is the importance of taking care of mental health as well.

“We serve 24/7,” Attridge said. “Taking care of yourself and noticing other people’s wellness is key to being ready to fight. A lot of times we can be closed off with our feelings. It is absolutely necessary to create a culture of connectedness, and it starts with all of us.”

Attridge reflected on her personal experiences to help explain why reaching out for support is crucial.

“When I first enlisted 18 years ago, there was a lot of fear mongering around the idea that seeking help would have a huge detriment on your career,” she said. “But as a living breathing example, I know that to be false. As I have grown in my Air Force career and become a leader, I want to break that stigma, and part of that is being honest about my journey and giving people space to have theirs.”

This support system branches from first sergeants to commanders, supervisors, and peers; a collective effort in exuding ‘Wingmanship’ throughout the chain of command. Attridge believes the need for support services to extend beyond Airmen, encompassing their dependents as well, is critical.

“Being a first sergeant extends to more than just the welfare of our Airmen,” Attridge said. “Their families serve too.”

Because dependents serve as well, the Military and Family Readiness Center has many resources and programs available for family members to better serve the community.

“We have courses for newly-expecting parents, financial touchpoints, employment assistance programs and relocation assistance programs,” said Alicia McClelland, 86th Force Support Squadron M&FRC civilian consultant.

McClelland emphasized the importance of taking advantage of its many programs and classes.

“Many people wish they came in sooner,” McClelland explained. “I encourage anyone who hears that statement to try a new program, try a class, meet with a financial counselor, just to challenge themselves in a good way because it’s something that you will carry for the rest of your life.”

The M&FRC is constantly building upon existing programs to stay current with the needs of service members and their families.

“Spouses are the heartbeat of what keeps the mission running,” McClelland said. “In order to keep the heartbeat running, we have to provide the quality behind that. Allowing spouses to not only learn about U.S. Air Force culture, but to be immersed in it via employment or volunteering.”

As the military lifestyle continues to build resilient Airmen and family members, the resources listed should continue to be utilized to encourage connection and a flourishing community.

(Editor’s note: This is the first story in a two-part series highlighting support services and the importance of taking care of mental health.)