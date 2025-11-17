USS Paul Ignatius visits Toulon, France, to strengthen defense partnerships Your browser does not support the audio element.

USS Paul Ignatius visits Toulon, France, to strengthen defense partnerships

By: Lt. j. g. Jonas Greer

Nov. 20, 2025

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrived in Toulon, France for a scheduled port visit Nov. 20, 2025.



The port visit is designed to enhance cooperation with French naval counterparts and highlights the share commitment of both nations to maintain security, stability, and cooperation throughout the Mediterranean region.



“The French¬-U.S. alliance is one of the cornerstones of NATO’s strength. Our shared commitment to maritime security, freedom of navigation, and collective defense makes every interaction, whether at sea or during visits like this, an investment in the stability of Europe and the broader transatlantic community,” said Cmdr. Joseph Phillips, commanding officer of Paul Ignatius. “We’re honored to be welcomed in Toulon and to continue building the bonds that make our Alliance so resilient.”



During the visit, the ship’s crew will have the opportunity to rest, recharge, and experience the culture, history, and hospitality of Toulon and the surrounding Provence region. The stay also includes professional engagements aimed at bolstering maritime partnerships and reinforcing the longstanding friendship between the United States and France.



“This visit to Toulon is an important opportunity for our Sailors,” said Cmdr. Ryan Sisler, executive officer of Paul Ignatius. “Not only will they be able to enjoy some well-deserved time ashore, but we’ll also engage with our French partners to strengthen the interoperability and trust that underpin our NATO alliance.”



The USS Paul Ignatius is forward-deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, where it is currently underway on it’s fifth patrol in support of U.S. national security interests and broader regional stability.



The U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa.