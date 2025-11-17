RAF Lakenheath hosts B.E.S.T. professional development program Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England - Liberty Wing Airmen sharpened their professional edge this year by participating in the Basic Enlisted Strategic Thinking (B.E.S.T.) course.



The course is a professional development program designed to give enlisted leaders the tools to think critically and connect daily operations to broader strategic objectives.



The course, hosted at RAF Lakenheath, reflects the Air Force’s effort to expand strategic education across all ranks.

Originally developed for the U.S. Space Force, B.E.S.T. introduces participants to frameworks that strengthen problem-solving skills, encourage long-range thinking, and highlight how tactical actions support larger mission outcomes.



As U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s only wing operating both F-15E Strike Eagles and F-35A Lightning IIs, the 48th Fighter Wing relies on agile, adaptable Airmen to meet the demands of modern, multidomain operations.



Courses like B.E.S.T. ensure that Airmen are prepared to anticipate challenges, weigh second- and third-order effects, and contribute effectively to leadership discussions.



Airmen who completed the course emphasized its value in strengthening critical thinking, building confidence, and reinforcing a culture of initiative across the wing.



Although still under development as a formal Air Force education program, the adoption of B.E.S.T. at forward-deployed bases like RAF Lakenheath demonstrates its growing importance to the force.



By investing in strategic education, the Liberty Wing continues to prepare its Airmen to deliver air superiority, precision strike, and global combat power whenever and wherever they are called upon.