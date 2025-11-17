Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise

    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise

    Photo By Senior Airman Delanie Brown | U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Jurewicz, 48th Fighter Wing deputy commander, gives...... read more read more

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.08.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise

    ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England — The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a Counter–Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems table top exercise this week, bringing together U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa and United Kingdom defense partners.

    The two-day exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and U.K. forces as both nations continue to adapt to evolving security challenges posed by the increasing use of small unmanned aircraft systems.
    Participants from across the joint and allied force worked through a range of simulated scenarios to assess current capabilities, identify gaps and develop joint solutions.

    “Collaboration like this ensures we stay ahead of emerging threats,” said e Maj. Grant Worden, 494th Fighter Squadron pilot. “By aligning our C-sUAS strategies and procedures with our U.K. counterparts, we improve our ability to detect, track and defeat hostile systems before they can impact operations.”

    During the TTX, planners and operators from multiple units shared insights on current technologies, command-and-control frameworks and previous lessons learned. The discussions focused on integrating U.S. and U.K. approaches to airbase defense, rapid response and information sharing in complex operational environments.

    Royal Air Force representatives emphasized the importance of maintaining strong partnerships to ensure effective and unified responses to new challenges in the air domain.

    “This exercise highlights the strength of the U.S.-U.K. alliance,” said Worden. “As technology evolves, our ability to adapt together will be crucial for maintaining operational readiness and protecting our forces.”

    The 48th Fighter Wing routinely hosts bilateral and multinational engagements that reinforce NATO partnerships and strengthen collective security throughout Europe.

    The C-sUAS TTX reflects ongoing efforts by USAFE-AFAFRICA and the Ministry of Defence to expand cooperation in emerging defense areas, including drone defense, electronic warfare and integrated air and missile defense.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 08:30
    Story ID: 552163
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise, by SrA Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise
    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise
    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise
    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise
    48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    48 FW
    TTX
    Royal British Army
    Allies and Partners
    US
    UK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download