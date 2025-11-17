48th Fighter Wing hosts US-UK Counter-Drone Tabletop Exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England — The 48th Fighter Wing hosted a Counter–Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems table top exercise this week, bringing together U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa and United Kingdom defense partners.



The two-day exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and U.K. forces as both nations continue to adapt to evolving security challenges posed by the increasing use of small unmanned aircraft systems.

Participants from across the joint and allied force worked through a range of simulated scenarios to assess current capabilities, identify gaps and develop joint solutions.



“Collaboration like this ensures we stay ahead of emerging threats,” said e Maj. Grant Worden, 494th Fighter Squadron pilot. “By aligning our C-sUAS strategies and procedures with our U.K. counterparts, we improve our ability to detect, track and defeat hostile systems before they can impact operations.”



During the TTX, planners and operators from multiple units shared insights on current technologies, command-and-control frameworks and previous lessons learned. The discussions focused on integrating U.S. and U.K. approaches to airbase defense, rapid response and information sharing in complex operational environments.



Royal Air Force representatives emphasized the importance of maintaining strong partnerships to ensure effective and unified responses to new challenges in the air domain.



“This exercise highlights the strength of the U.S.-U.K. alliance,” said Worden. “As technology evolves, our ability to adapt together will be crucial for maintaining operational readiness and protecting our forces.”



The 48th Fighter Wing routinely hosts bilateral and multinational engagements that reinforce NATO partnerships and strengthen collective security throughout Europe.



The C-sUAS TTX reflects ongoing efforts by USAFE-AFAFRICA and the Ministry of Defence to expand cooperation in emerging defense areas, including drone defense, electronic warfare and integrated air and missile defense.