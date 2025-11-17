Photo By Seaman Paul LeClair | Capt. Patrick J. Sullivan, left, relieves Capt. Eddie J. Park, as commanding officer...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Paul LeClair | Capt. Patrick J. Sullivan, left, relieves Capt. Eddie J. Park, as commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 24, 2025. During the ceremony, Sullivan relieved Park as commanding officer. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and parties in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair) see less | View Image Page

Forward-Deployed USS Tripoli Holds Change of Command Your browser does not support the audio element.

SASEBO, Japan – Capt. Eddie J. Park was relieved by Capt. Patrick J. Sullivan as commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 24.



Park, originally from Seoul, South Korea, and a native of New York City, served as Tripoli’s fifth commanding officer from April 2025 to November 2025, after serving as Tripoli’s executive officer since November 2023.



“I am thanking each of you for a successful command tour,” Park expressed to the crew. You have inspired me and all those on Tripoli to be the best Sailors, best leaders, best Americans that we have – and that is what I’m going to remember. I’ll remember what a life privilege and honor it was to serve with you as your commanding officer.



Expeditionary Strike Group Seven (ESG 7) commander, Rear Adm. Tom Shultz presided over the ceremony. In his remarks, Shultz praised Park’s leadership.



“When I learned that Tripoli would be forward-deploying to Sasebo, with Captain Eddie Park as CO, I could not have been more confident in knowing that the Tripoli team was being guided by a leader that understood what it means to be ready for combat operations, the sacrifices and tough choices you have to make when you’re in combat, and perhaps most importantly, what to do and how to lead when faced with adversity,” said Shultz.



Park led the crew through Tripoli’s transition from San Diego across the Pacific Ocean to their forward-deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“Few jobs in the world have a real risk of death. Few jobs in this world not only prefer but require bravery. But few jobs are in the direct defense of the country we love,” explained Park. “We need you to continue marching into the unknown and defending America from all enemies foreign and domestic. With [the Tripoli crew] out there, I will feel safe at home.”



Park commissioned in 2000 upon graduating from the United States Naval Academy, and was designated a Naval Aviator upon completion of flight training in June 2002. He previously served during operational tours with the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron, Light (HSL)-43 Batttlecats, HSL 49 Scorpions, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM)-78 Bluehawks for his command tour. Park deployed on USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), USS Pinckney (DDG 91), USS Gridley (DDG 101), and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Park was also a flight instructor for the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, a distinguished graduate from the Korean Naval War College, and he served on the staffs of the Joint Staff; Commander, Naval Air Forces; and Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I.) Park plans to retire after 26 years of Naval Service.



Sullivan, a native of Greenwich, Connecticut, assumed the duties as Tripoli’s commanding following his role as Tripoli’s executive officer since March 2025.



“Being given the assignment as your commanding officer is the greatest honor of my life!” said Sullivan. “[Being forward-deployed] is not easy – and many times frustrating – but it is our job So we will take in all lines and go. We will sail over the horizon and embark our Marine team to execute whatever mission we are tasked to do. I greatly appreciate the sacrifices that you and your families are enduring. But at the end of the day, this ship and our crew exists for one reason – to answer the nations call.



Sullivan previously served as executive and commanding officer of USS Avenger (MCM 1) and USS McCampbell (DDG 85). He also served aboard USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Truxtun (DDG 103) and as the fleet scheduler at U.S. 7th Fleet. Ashore, he served as the deputy division chief for J36 - Space and Integrated Air and Missile Defense at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and as the planning directorate chief for Joint Task Force Red Hill in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Before serving as Tripoli’s executive officer, Sullivan served as the deputy commander of Naval Surface Group Western Pacific in Sasebo, Japan.



Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship forward-deployed in Sasebo, Japan. Tripoli was commissioned July 15, 2020, and is the second America-class amphibious assault ship built for the United States Navy. The ship is named after the U.S. Marine Corps victory against Tripoli at the Battle of Derna during the First Barbary War in 1805.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from USS Tripoli, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lha7/