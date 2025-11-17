Photo By YOHAN AN | Spc. Jose D. Guerra, a current SkillBridge intern with the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By YOHAN AN | Spc. Jose D. Guerra, a current SkillBridge intern with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District in the Workforce Management Office, shares his experience and insights about transitioning from military to civilian work during an interview on November 4, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Guerra, who joined the Army in 2021 as a Human Resources Specialist, is gaining valuable experience in workforce management to support his future career goals. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Spc. Jose D. Guerra Your browser does not support the audio element.

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Spc. Jose D. Guerra, a Human Resources Specialist (42A) in the U.S. Army, is using the SkillBridge Program to bridge the gap between his military experience and his future civilian career. Stationed in South Korea after serving in Texas, California, and Poland, Guerra has seen firsthand how valuable the military’s leadership and structure can be. Now, through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED), Guerra is preparing for a career in workforce management and leadership after his transition from the Army.



Guerra’s current role as an intern with FED’s Workforce Management Office is giving him a deeper understanding of how personnel data, leadership, and organizational planning come together in the civilian sector. He credits his military training and experience with providing him the skills needed to succeed and gain confidence as he prepares for his next steps.



“The team here at FED has been welcoming, and every day I’m learning something new that helps me grow,” Guerra said. “The work here is teaching me how people and processes connect to keep an organization running efficiently, and that’s exactly what I want to do in the future.”



Meet Spc. Guerra

Can you tell us about your background and what led you to join the military?

GUERRA: I joined the Army in 2021 a 42A (Human Resources Specialist). I wanted the chance to grow into the kind of man I wanted to be, and the Army offered structure, leadership experience, and opportunities that I wouldn’t have found anywhere else. I’ve been stationed in Texas, California, Poland, and now Korea, and those experiences have shaped who I am today.



What is one lesson from your time in service that you will carry with you into civilian life?

GUERRA: The biggest lesson I’ll carry with me is accountability. In the Army, I quickly learned that people rely on me to get things done right and on time. That sense of responsibility is something I plan to take with me into civilian work.



Why did you choose to participate in the SkillBridge program, and how did you find this opportunity?

GUERRA: I chose the SkillBridge program because I wanted to set myself up for success after the Army. My Career Skills Program (CSP) counselor introduced me to this opportunity, and once I learned more about the position with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and interviewed with them, it felt like the perfect fit.



What drew you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or this particular role for your internship?

GUERRA: The workforce management role caught my attention because it connects directly to what I’ve done as a 42A: managing personnel data, supporting organizational needs, and working closely with leadership. This role bridges my military experience with my future career goals in management.



What has your experience been like working for FED?

GUERRA: My experience at FED has been fantastic. The team here has been incredibly welcoming. I’ve learned so much about workforce management systems, planning, and how everything behind the scenes keeps the workforce running smoothly. Every day, I gain more confidence in my transition to civilian work.



How does your current role in the internship align with your long-term goals?

GUERRA: This internship is a perfect foundation for my long-term goals. I want to move into a career that combines management, planning, and leadership. Workforce management is helping me see how people and processes interact to make an organization efficient, and that’s exactly the kind of role I want to pursue.



What advice would you give to those who want to participate in the SkillBridge program?

GUERRA: My advice is to start early, stay proactive, and take the program seriously. Treat SkillBridge like a real job interview because the connections and skills you build here can open doors to real job opportunities in the future.



What’s been the most challenging part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

GUERRA: The hardest part for me has been slowing down. The military is all about urgency and structure, so adjusting to the more flexible pace of civilian work took some time. It’s been a great transition, though, and I’m learning how to find a steady rhythm.



What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from military to civilian work?

GUERRA: The most rewarding part has been realizing how far I’ve come. Seeing myself apply what I’ve learned in the Army to real-world situations and being recognized for it has been incredibly fulfilling. It’s reassuring to know that all my effort and growth are paying off.



Have your goals or vision for the future changed since starting this internship? If so, how?

GUERRA: My goals haven’t changed, but they’ve become clearer. The internship has given me more confidence about what I want to do after transitioning out of the Army. It’s helped solidify my vision for the future and the steps I need to take to get there.



About FED’s Role in SkillBridge

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is proud to offer opportunities for transitioning service members through the SkillBridge Program. FED’s focus on workforce management, engineering, construction, and planning provides interns like Guerra with valuable exposure to real-world civilian work. By connecting military experience with civilian sector needs, FED helps service members like Guerra build the skills necessary for their next career step.



