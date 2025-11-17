Taking care of their own Your browser does not support the audio element.

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam -- Within the U.S. Air Force, there is hardly a more recognizable symbol than the First Sergeant’s diamond, proudly displayed under the uppermost chevrons of their rank. First Sergeants, or “Shirts,” fill a vital role in any unit.



They advise their commander on Airmen’s health, morale, welfare and disciplinary matters; advocate for Airmen; connect Airmen to resources; and help ensure that the whole team is ready and able to accomplish the mission.



The role is a special duty, one for which senior noncommissioned officers (NCOs) apply in a highly competitive selection process.



After completing the Air Force First Sergeant Academy, these men and women put aside their usual duty responsibilities to focus solely on the Airmen within their unit. This 24/7 role is trying in any circumstances, but First Sergeants can face even more challenges while deployed.



“First Sergeants are the connective tissue between Airmen and leadership,” said Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 11th Air Task Force command chief. “They ensure the mission doesn’t just get done, but that people are taken care of in the process.



During deployments, when stress levels are high and families are far away, Shirts are often the first line of support—providing guidance, accountability, and care.”



Within the 11th ATF, members receive care from two Shirts: Master Sgt. Steven Miller (11th ATF First Sergeant) and Senior Master Sgt. Jakeith Robinson (11th Combat Air Base Squadron First Sergeant).



While each SNCO focuses on the Airmen within his team, the two Shirts work together to ensure the entire unit is fit to fight during its six-month rotation in the Pacific, the first for the Air Force’s new task force model.

Miller has been a Shirt for two years and said he applied for the position simply because he likes helping people.



“Whenever you can get a win for somebody, it makes it worth it,” he said. “If someone needs something, I drop whatever I’m doing to help them get through whatever they’re going through.”



Meanwhile, Senior Master Sgt. Robinson has worn the diamond for five years now, and he credits another First Sergeant—Senior Master Sgt. Carter—who helped him through a rough time when he was an Airman 1st Class.



“I’ll never forget his name,” he said. “He took me under his wing, gave me opportunities to help keep me on the right track, and showed me the caring side of the military.”



While deployed, both Miller and Robinson said their overall responsibilities have stayed the same: doing “walkabouts” to see how Airmen are feeling, making sure they’re available if they need to talk, and taking care of administrative paperwork in between meetings with leadership and other teams.



While they have their own role, they also collaborate with other resources, such as the chaplain and mental health, in case Airmen need different kinds of care.



Where deployments most differ from home station for First Sergeants is the type of stressors their members may have to face. For Miller, this has ranged from helping Airmen put in for emergency leave to helping them learn how to better communicate with loved ones back home.



“We’re in a different environment, and now everyone is separated from their families,” Miller said. “It’s working with those added stressors of being deployed with also still trying to get them the resources they need to get the mission done.”



Both Shirts are available 24/7 through several communication platforms, but they also spend as much time as possible just visiting Airmen within their units so that people have the opportunity for spur-of-the-moment conversations.



“As a Shirt, the best touchpoint we have is just being available, building that rapport with folks so that when they do go through those happy or sad moments, they feel comfortable sharing them with you,” Robinson said.



Ultimately, whether deployed or at home, First Sergeants are focused on taking care of the Airmen so that they can take care of the mission.



“The First Sergeant is the care of the unit,” Robinson said. “Our job is to make sure we’re using the commander’s intent and guidance to take care of the force to make sure that people can get the mission accomplished.”