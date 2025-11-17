Building the Future Fight: Luke Spark Cell Expands Drone Programs Your browser does not support the audio element.

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - Luke Air Force Base is accelerating the future of warfare through an expanding suite of small unmanned aircraft system programs developed by the 56th Fighter Wing Spark Cell. The team of innovators is reshaping how Airmen train, think, and operate in different environments.



In alignment with the Air Force’s drive to strengthen distributed operations and increase lethality, Spark Cell’s initiatives were created to address a critical question: how do we prepare Airmen for the rapidly evolving battlespace? For the Spark Cell team, the answer begins with education, hands-on experience, and accessible pathways for Airmen to build technical confidence.

“Expanding innovation and supporting Agile Combat Employment go hand-in-hand,” said Tech. Sgt. Sean Deuerlein, 56th FW Fighter Country Innovation section chief. “Both rely on empowering Airmen to solve problems at the lowest level.”



One of the most significant efforts underway is the development of Luke’s Part 107 drone course, designed by Michael Williamson, 56th FW Fighter Country Innovation drone innovation lead, and the academic lesson plan developed by Deuerlein. The course prepares Airmen to test for their Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 certification while introducing foundational sUAS concepts, flight operations, and practical applications.



The program has drawn attention from across the Air Force, including the chief of staff’s Strategic Studies Group, which is exploring ways to scale the course across the service.



“Ultimately, the Part 107 program grows a bench of qualified, standardized drone operators across the wing,” said Master Sgt. John Brown, 56th FW Fighter Country Innovation wing innovation manager. “It educates Airmen to safely employ sUAS in any airspace and contribute immediately to mission-generation, readiness, and ACE-style distributed operations.”



Spark Cell’s impact extends beyond Luke’s active duty ranks. During Operation Desert Hammer, the team trained more than 150 USAF reservists in drone building, flight programming, 3D design, soldering and battlefield survivability. The full-day event highlighted a growing need for scalable sUAS education across the total force.



Looking ahead, Spark Cell is focusing on expanding capability, strengthening partnerships, and advancing strategic integration. Upcoming collaborations with the 56th Security Forces Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and Airfield Management are expected to refine operational use cases such as perimeter security, reconnaissance, rapid damage assessment, and emergency response.



“The broader drone curriculum expands that foundation into hands-on proficiency,” said Deuerlein. “These skills make small teams more capable, more agile, and more lethal by allowing them to sense, understand, and react faster than an adversary in complex operational settings.”



As the Air Force faces rising demands from contested environments and emerging technologies, Luke’s drone initiatives serve as a reminder that innovation does not begin at the strategic level. It begins with Airmen. Through continued research, collaboration, and training, Luke is shaping the future of warfare and reinforcing the Air Force’s ability to project combat airpower across the globe.