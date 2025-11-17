Photo By Sgt. Grace Barneveld | From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Cruz, Lance Cpl. Samuel Engelman,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Grace Barneveld | From left, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Cruz, Lance Cpl. Samuel Engelman, and Lance Cpl. Jaden Neal transmissions system operators with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, program a Portable Radio Communications 160 System during a joint-training communications exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2025. 3rd MLR worked alongside U.S. Army soldiers with 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, to communicate with Marines from 12th MLR in Okinawa, Japan, to enhance interoperability by rehearsing interorganizational communication and refining techniques, tactics, and procedures. Cruz and Neal are natives of California, and Engelman is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Grace Barneveld) see less | View Image Page

Enhancing Interoperability: 3rd MLR and 12th MLR Conduct Communications Exercise with 3rd MDTF

MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii – 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conducted a joint training exercise aimed at enhancing and synchronizing communications capabilities at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, Oct. 22, 2025. This communications exercise involved collaboration between U.S. Marines with 3rd MLR and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force, as well as participation from U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment based out of Okinawa, Japan.

The exercise focused on rehearsing inter- and cross-organizational communication by refining tactics, techniques and procedures for improved coordination across services. The participants worked together to overcome challenges that are inherent in multinational and multi-service operations, thereby ensuring smooth operations during the regiments’ upcoming deployments.

Communications Systems in Action

Throughout the exercise, Marines from 3rd MLR demonstrated their proficiency with advanced communications equipment. As the exercise unfolded, U.S. Marine Sgt. George Ferguson IV, a radio operator, and his colleagues engaged in spectrally diverse communication windows to ensure that the systems were functioning as intended. U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Genesis Flores-Aguirre, a data systems administrator, worked tirelessly to operate GETAC laptops for data transmissions, showcasing the technical skills necessary for successful joint operations. Meanwhile, U.S. Marine Sgt. Carlos Lopez-Guardado, a satellite transmissions system operator, played a key role in assuring seamless data transport to support joint planning efforts.

Expanding the Reach: Portable Radio Communications

One of the critical components of the exercise was the use of the AN/PRC 160 wideband manpack radio, which facilitated long-haul high frequency (HF) communication with 12th MLR, located 4,700 miles away. The setup complimented narrowband satellite communications capabilities and allowed Marines from 3rd MLR to employ emerging (HF) waveforms to connect with their counterparts across the Pacific in Okinawa, validating low probability of detection waveforms ahead of real-world scenarios. These systems are essential in maintaining continuous contact across vast distances and in austere environments.

“Planning and coordination was integral for communicating across the pond,” said Sgt. Jowie Montefalcon, a transmissions systems operator with 12th MLR. “In order to maximize the odds of success, we had coordinate a time window in which the ionospheric conditions matched across time zones - if the sun was up in Okinawa, we wanted it to be up Hawaii.” Training Together for Future Success

In addition to the technical and tactical training, the exercise also underscored the importance of leadership in joint operations. U.S. Marine Capt. John Lewins, the communication company commander with 3rd MLR, played a pivotal role in guiding the Marines through the exercise. Lewins stressed the importance of joint coordination in modern warfare, where the ability to integrate different units is crucial for mission success.

"On demand interoperability between Army and Marine units builds our readiness and joint lethality. It ensures that, when the time comes, we are fully prepared to fight together," said Lewins.

Strengthening Bonds Across Services

By the end of the exercise, it was clear that both 3rd MLR and 3rd MDTF’s ability to coordinate and communicate with 12th MLR in Okinawa were significantly enhanced. This collaboration will play a vital role in future joint operations, where interoperability and efficient communication are essential to mission success.

The joint communications exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows demonstrated the Marines' and Army’s commitment to refining their communication systems and practices. By rehearsing these tactics in a controlled, yet realistic, environment, 3rd MLR is ensuring that its forces are ready for any challenge that may arise in future operations, no matter the location, situation, or key players involved.

“The Marines participating in the exercise from both 3rd and 12th MLR really showed how well they know their craft,” said Montefalcon. “Not only am I confident in our own ability, but in the ability of 3rd MLR's communicators as well.”

3rd MLR is a dedicated U.S. Marine Corps unit specializing in amphibious and littoral warfare operations. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, and deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts with the joint force and allied and partnered nations.