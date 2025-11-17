Stennis Holds Change of Command Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) held a change of command ceremony, Nov. 7, in Newport News, Virginia, where Capt. J. Patrick Thompson was relieved by Capt. Matthew J. Kiser as commanding officer.

Thompson assumed command in May 2023, guiding Stennis through critical phases of its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) at Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding. During his tenure, the ship advanced through major modernization and restoration milestones essential to returning the carrier to operational status.

Reflecting on his time at the command, Thompson remarked on how fast his time onboard went by. “For those of you that were here two and a half years ago, you remember that we were still in dry dock, with most spaces in various states of rework and the installed equipment off in a warehouse.”

Thompson also emphasized the innovative work accomplished by the crew. “We developed an innovative testing process designed to return our ship to the fleet sooner, and brought the ship to the verge of testing one of the two propulsion plants— the start of the final lap before this ship goes to sea,” he said. “When I say ‘we,’ this is everyone here. It’s a team sport.”

Kiser, a native of Bedford, Texas and graduate of Texas A&M University, now leads Stennis through the remaining phases of RCOH, outlined the mission ahead.

“Our mission is clear: get this aircraft carrier back to sea,” Kiser said. “This will not be easy. It’s going to take precision, teamwork, and pride in every detail.”

He underscored the importance of consistent progress.

“Every watch stood, every valve opened, every circuit breaker closed, every inspection, and every piece of gear we take back gets us one step closer to our goal.”

Stennis, the seventh carrier in her class, entered RCOH in May 2021, a once-in-a-career, multi-year process that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, modernizing major systems, overhauling equipment, and updating the ship’s warfighting capabilities. Upon completion, the ship and her crew’s mission will be to provide sustained, combat-ready naval forces, protect national interests, and ensure security and stability around the world.