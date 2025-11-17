Gov. Stein Gets Up Close with Airmen and Aircraft at Seymour Johnson AFB

GOLDSBORO, N.C. – In their first official visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein experienced firsthand the base's vital role in national defense on Friday, November 21, 2025

A highlight of the visit was the Governor and First Lady taking time to serve lunch to Airmen in the base's Dining Facility. Governor and First Lady Stein personally dished out meals and spoke with service members, expressing their gratitude for their dedication and sacrifice.

Governor Stein also received a mission briefing from 4th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Morgan Lohse, providing an overview of the base's operations and strategic importance.

Their visit also included a detailed capabilities briefing on the F-15E Strike Eagle, a dual-role fighter known for its versatility and power. Governor Stein had the chance to climb into the cockpit of a static display model.

"Our service members show up for us every single day, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Stein. “It was great to meet Colonel Lohse and some airmen from around the country and have the chance to tour Seymour Johnson. Today reminded me how grateful I am for the courage and bravery of the state’s more than 135,0000 active service members, and Anna and I enjoyed our Friendsgiving with the airmen on base. I remain committed to working toward North Carolina being the most military and veteran-friendly state in the country.”

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a multirole fighter aircraft designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. It features advanced avionics and electronics enabling operation at low altitudes, in day/night conditions, and in all weather. The aircraft has a range of approximately 2,400 nautical miles without refueling and a payload capacity exceeding 23,000 pounds. Conformal fuel tanks, integrated into the fuselage, contribute to the aircraft's range and reduce aerodynamic drag.

A recent showcase of the 4th Fighter Wing’s F-15E air power was on display when F-15E pilots and weapons system officers shot down more than 80 Iranian drones during a deployment in 2024.

"We were honored to showcase the vital work of our Airmen to Governor and First Lady Stein,” said 4th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Morgan Lohse. “Their support is critical to our continued success.”

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base houses two combat-ready F-15E squadrons, tasked with responding to wartime commitments and contingency operations worldwide. These squadrons utilize conventional and precision weapons in strategic attack, interdiction, counterair, and offensive air support roles.