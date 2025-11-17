Photo By Dustin Senger | Clint Noble, Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board member, poses for photos with...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | Clint Noble, Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board member, poses for photos with Taylor Comstock, environmental protection specialist at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, and Shannon Easdale, environmental manager, after presenting the Government and Institutional Achievement Award during the Environmental Achievement Awards luncheon Nov. 21, 2025, at the University of North Florida’s Adam W. Herbert University Center in Jacksonville, Florida. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Facility in Florida Earns Jacksonville Environmental Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taylor Comstock, environmental protection specialist at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, was presented with the Government and Institutional Achievement Award by the Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board during an awards luncheon Nov. 21 at the University of North Florida's Adam W. Herbert University Center.



The award honors the Marine Corps' ongoing commitment to natural resource protection and environmental performance at Blount Island, the hub of the Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs, where equipment and supplies are deployed worldwide.



Spanning more than 1,200 acres along the St. Johns River with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, the military-led, civilian-operated facility features a 1,000-foot slipway, port operations, specialized repair facilities and conservation areas.



Comstock, who oversees environmental stewardship at Blount Island, accepted the award on behalf of the Marine Corps facility, highlighting the balance between mission readiness and ecological responsibility.



“At Blount Island, we’ve made it a priority to implement practices that protect the wildlife, wetlands and shorelines surrounding us, including keystone species,” she said, prior to the luncheon.



“It’s about striking the right balance between mission readiness and environmental protection.”



During the board’s awards presentations, James Richardson, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission member, commended the facility's success in implementing its Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan, which preserves critical ecosystems while supporting operational readiness.



“Through annual surveys, invasive species identification and efficient habitat management, the mission essential facility advances environmental performance while sustaining critical staging and operational areas,” Richardson said, addressing dozens of individuals receiving commission and board awards.



Blount Island’s environmental initiatives focus on sustainable practices and long-term stewardship, ensuring the facility remains a vital asset for future operations.



“Protecting the environment is an investment in our future,” Comstock said. “Blount Island demonstrates that we can protect the environment while maintaining a high level of operational readiness.”