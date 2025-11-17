Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Facility in Florida Earns Jacksonville Environmental Award

    Florida Marine Corps Facility Earns Jacksonville Environmental Achievement Award

    Photo By Dustin Senger | Clint Noble, Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board member, poses for photos with...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Story by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Marine Corps Facility in Florida Earns Jacksonville Environmental Award

    Taylor Comstock, environmental protection specialist at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, was presented with the Government and Institutional Achievement Award by the Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board during an awards luncheon Nov. 21 at the University of North Florida's Adam W. Herbert University Center.

    The award honors the Marine Corps' ongoing commitment to natural resource protection and environmental performance at Blount Island, the hub of the Marine Corps’ prepositioning programs, where equipment and supplies are deployed worldwide.

    Spanning more than 1,200 acres along the St. Johns River with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, the military-led, civilian-operated facility features a 1,000-foot slipway, port operations, specialized repair facilities and conservation areas.

    Comstock, who oversees environmental stewardship at Blount Island, accepted the award on behalf of the Marine Corps facility, highlighting the balance between mission readiness and ecological responsibility.

    “At Blount Island, we’ve made it a priority to implement practices that protect the wildlife, wetlands and shorelines surrounding us, including keystone species,” she said, prior to the luncheon.

    “It’s about striking the right balance between mission readiness and environmental protection.”

    During the board’s awards presentations, James Richardson, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission member, commended the facility's success in implementing its Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan, which preserves critical ecosystems while supporting operational readiness.

    “Through annual surveys, invasive species identification and efficient habitat management, the mission essential facility advances environmental performance while sustaining critical staging and operational areas,” Richardson said, addressing dozens of individuals receiving commission and board awards.

    Blount Island’s environmental initiatives focus on sustainable practices and long-term stewardship, ensuring the facility remains a vital asset for future operations.

    “Protecting the environment is an investment in our future,” Comstock said. “Blount Island demonstrates that we can protect the environment while maintaining a high level of operational readiness.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 16:00
    Story ID: 552092
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Facility in Florida Earns Jacksonville Environmental Award, by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Florida Marine Corps Facility Earns Jacksonville Environmental Achievement Award
    Florida Marine Corps Facility Earns Jacksonville Environmental Achievement Award
    Florida Marine Corps Facility Earns Jacksonville Environmental Achievement Award
    Florida Marine Corps Facility Earns Jacksonville Environmental Achievement Award
    Florida Marine Corps Facility Earns Jacksonville Environmental Achievement Award
    Tortoise Relocation Keeps Land Adaptable to Marine Corps Logistics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island
    Environmental Stewardship
    Blount Island Command
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Environmental Programs
    Keep Jacksonville Beautiful Commission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download