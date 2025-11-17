LANG collaborates with regional partners in End of Year Key Leader Engagement Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Spc. Duncan Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office



NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana National Guard and Belize security forces concluded a weeklong key leader engagement Sept. 24, 2025, marking another milestone in one of the National Guard’s longest-standing State Partnership Program relationships.



The engagement, held Sept.19–24, brought together leaders from the Louisiana National Guard, Belize Defence Force, Belize Coast Guard and Belize’s Ministry of National Defence and Border Security. Participants reviewed accomplishments from the past year and set priorities to strengthen regional security cooperation.



The Louisiana–Belize partnership was established April 23, 1996, when Brig. Gen. Earl Arthurs, then commander of the BDF, and Maj. Gen. Ansel M. Stroud Jr., then adjutant general of Louisiana, formalized a vision for bilateral collaboration. Over nearly three decades, the partnership has supported training exchanges, joint planning and improved interoperability to address emerging regional challenges.



Throughout the week, LANG representatives held discussions with Belizean counterparts to evaluate progress under the State Partnership Program and identify new avenues to enhance shared readiness and capability development.



The event concluded as Belize celebrated its Independence Day on Sept. 21. Louisiana Guardsmen represented the United States during the ceremonies, demonstrating continued U.S. support for Belize’s sovereignty and security.



“This engagement highlights our ongoing collaboration and the importance of the State Partnership Program in achieving shared security objectives,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Allen West, State Partnership Program director. “We are committed to continuing our cooperation with Belize as we work together to address various challenges and enhance the capability of our forces.”



The Louisiana National Guard remains committed to strengthening international partnerships and promoting stability throughout the region.