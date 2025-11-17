Camp Lejeune Marines Vow Support to Local Elementary School

Photo By Sgt. Andrew King | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Spencer D. Sweet, the commanding officer of II Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew King | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Spencer D. Sweet, the commanding officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, shakes hands with Ryan Reagle, the principal of Woodland Elementary School, during an Adopt-a-School ceremony at the school in Maysville, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2025. The Adopt-a-School program is a voluntary program between Woodland Elementary School and II MSB designed to strengthen the connection between the military and local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew King) see less | View Image Page

[MAYSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA] – II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (MSB) signed a proclamation formally adopting Woodland Elementary School Nov. 19, 2025.



The Adopt-a-School program is a partnership between a local school and a Marine Corps unit, establishing reliable Marine Corps volunteers to serve as strong role models for school-aged children and youth. Their commitment to discipline, integrity, and leadership can inspire youth to adopt similar values. The mentorship from Marines can provide the guidance they need to navigate challenges and set higher aspirations for themselves.



The proclamation ceremony, held at the school, included comments from Dr. C.J. Korenek, the Onslow County Schools (OCS) chief of human resources and student services, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Spencer D. Sweet, the II MSB commanding officer.



“We are honored to accept this opportunity and responsibility with Woodland Elementary and support your effort to provide opportunities for students to develop to their full potential,” said Sweet during the ceremony. “For the Marines, this partnership is about service. It’s about giving our time and energy to support teachers, mentor students, and be positive role models.”



The OCS Human Resources and Student Services Division is committed to providing quality student services and personnel support services by emphasizing the importance of quality processes to recruit and retain committed employees who promote student success.



Korenek, the chief of OCS human resources and student services, stated: "That’s why all of us are here today. Because we want you, the students, to be successful. This partnership is going to allow the students here to learn from these adults, these role models, who demonstrate commitment and teamwork every day.



“I think that our shared mission is that we want our country, the United States of America, to be strong, to succeed and to flourish today and in the future.”



Marines’ active participation in schools can instill values of citizenship, service and civic responsibility in students. Educating children about their role in society encourages future generations to engage in community service.



The mission of II MSB is to provide and coordinate combat service support, security and administrative services to the Marine Expeditionary Force Command Element, or Marine Expeditionary Brigade Command Element, and MEF Information Group Headquarters in order to sustain command and control of Marine Air Ground Task Force operations.



