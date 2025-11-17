Fort Knox Red Cross offers multiple holiday assistance programs

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Two Fort Knox Red Cross programs – the Helping Hand Food Pantry and Santa’s Workshop and Candy Cane Lane – are preparing to assist those in need during the upcoming holiday season. Officials say this is how qualifying individuals can take advantage of the assistance: Helping Hands Food Pantry For those in need of Thanksgiving assistance who did not qualify for the Fort Knox Chaplain’s Thanksgiving food program, the Helping Hands Food Pantry will be giving out Thanksgiving food baskets Nov. 24. To receive a basket, individuals should call the Fort Knox Red Cross office at 502-624-2163 and sign up. Baskets will be available for pick up at the Helping Hands Food Pantry, located on 1750 Famous Fourth Division Road, Bay C. The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for pick up. Santa’s Workshop and Candy Cane Lane Santa’s Workshop is offering assistance to all ranks with financial needs during the holiday season. Individuals in need of holiday gifts can apply for the program by scanning the QR code or following the https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-QxKUkwxGDEaO7arTBy6c1ouHUzZ0GQ_vrx58cNf5mRcB0w/viewform. Applications will be accepted until the end of November. For those who qualify, shopping will be open at Santa’s Workshop from Dec. 8 until Dec. 12. Shopping is limited to one adult per participating family. Candy Cane Lane will be open for shopping from Dec. 1 through De. 12 during the evening hours For questions about these offerings, call the Fort Knox Red Cross office at 501-624-2163. Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

