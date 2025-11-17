Buffalo Wild Wings to Go Donates $4,000 to Army Emergency Relief Fund

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Garrison Command Sergeant Major Daniel Scott, AER CEO, retired Sergeant Major of the...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Garrison Command Sergeant Major Daniel Scott, AER CEO, retired Sergeant Major of the Army, Tony Grinston, leaders from Fort Bragg’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation office and the Exchange attended the event, highlighting the importance of community partnerships on November 20, 2025. A new Buffalo Wild Wings to Go restaurant has opened at Fort Bragg with a major show of support for Soldiers and families. The franchise owner, Pathik Patel, announced a $4,000 donation to the Army Emergency Relief Fund during the restaurant’s launch. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A new Buffalo Wild Wings to Go restaurant has opened at Fort Bragg with a major show of support for Soldiers and families. The franchise owner, Pathik Patel, announced a $4,000 donation to the Army Emergency Relief Fund during the restaurant’s launch.



“The gift is meant to strengthen ties with Fort Bragg and show appreciation for the military community,” said Patel. “Businesses succeed when they serve the people around them.”



The AER program provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their families during times of need. The donation is part of the owner’s business policy to give back to the community whenever a new store opens.



Garrison Command Sergeant Major Daniel Scott, AER CEO, retired Sergeant Major of the Army, Tony Grinston, leaders from Fort Bragg’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation office and the Exchange attended the event, highlighting the importance of community partnerships.



With this donation, Buffalo Wild Wings to Go is not only serving food, but also the Fort Bragg community.