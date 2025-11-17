Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Story by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Buffalo Wild Wings to Go Donates $4,000 to Army Emergency Relief Fund

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A new Buffalo Wild Wings to Go restaurant has opened at Fort Bragg with a major show of support for Soldiers and families. The franchise owner, Pathik Patel, announced a $4,000 donation to the Army Emergency Relief Fund during the restaurant’s launch.

    “The gift is meant to strengthen ties with Fort Bragg and show appreciation for the military community,” said Patel. “Businesses succeed when they serve the people around them.”

    The AER program provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their families during times of need. The donation is part of the owner’s business policy to give back to the community whenever a new store opens.

    Garrison Command Sergeant Major Daniel Scott, AER CEO, retired Sergeant Major of the Army, Tony Grinston, leaders from Fort Bragg’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation office and the Exchange attended the event, highlighting the importance of community partnerships.

    With this donation, Buffalo Wild Wings to Go is not only serving food, but also the Fort Bragg community.

