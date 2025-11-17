Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Mobile District Deputy Commander promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Story by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    USACE Mobile District Deputy Commander promoted to Lieutenant Colonel

    On November 14, Mitchell Creel, a native of Monroe City, MO, achieved the distinguished rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Military during a ceremony held aboard the U.S.S. Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

    Lieutenant Col. Creel joined the Army National Guard in 2006 with an assignment to the 1438th Multi-Role Bridge Company and commissioned onto Active Duty in 2010.

    The promotion ceremony provided Creel with a special opportunity to express gratitude for the support and sacrifices that contributed to this significant milestone.

    “I am incredibly honored to receive this promotion and deeply grateful to all those who have supported me throughout my career. I am committed to upholding the standards expected of a Lieutenant Colonel and continuing to serve. This promotion is a testament to the collective effort of so many, and I am truly humbled.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:53
    Story ID: 552075
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: MONROE CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Mobile District Deputy Commander promoted to Lieutenant Colonel, by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MobileDelivers; Mobile District; USACE; ArmyStrong; People

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download