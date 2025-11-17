USACE Mobile District Deputy Commander promoted to Lieutenant Colonel Your browser does not support the audio element.

On November 14, Mitchell Creel, a native of Monroe City, MO, achieved the distinguished rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Military during a ceremony held aboard the U.S.S. Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.



Lieutenant Col. Creel joined the Army National Guard in 2006 with an assignment to the 1438th Multi-Role Bridge Company and commissioned onto Active Duty in 2010.



The promotion ceremony provided Creel with a special opportunity to express gratitude for the support and sacrifices that contributed to this significant milestone.



“I am incredibly honored to receive this promotion and deeply grateful to all those who have supported me throughout my career. I am committed to upholding the standards expected of a Lieutenant Colonel and continuing to serve. This promotion is a testament to the collective effort of so many, and I am truly humbled.”