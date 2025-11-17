Photo By Airman Breanna Lewis | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Breanna Lewis | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron perform simulated care on a patient during a public health emergency exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2025. By simulating the demands of modern medicine, the scenario pushed Airmen to think critically, act decisively and maintain mission focus amid uncertainty and simulated loss of supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Breanna Lewis) see less | View Image Page

Base agencies unite to tackle simulated foodborne illness outbreak Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — In a demonstration of readiness extending beyond the battlefield, the 23d Medical Group conducted a large-scale public health exercise Nov. 18, 2025, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The exercise was designed to sharpen medical readiness and force health protection, a commitment to mission endurance reinforced by Mosaic Tiger 26-1. Organized by the 23rd Wing wing inspection team, the exercise brought together multiple base agencies to practice real-world procedures, mirroring the Agile Combat Employment principles of rapid response and distributed operations tested during MT 26-1.



The scenario began with a surge of simulated patients reporting to the 23rd Medical Group clinic with symptoms consistent with foodborne illness following a fictional dining facility event. The rapidly escalating reactions simulated a complex, high-stress environment, demanding immediate communication, medical attention and security action.



"The surge of patients highlighted the urgent need for collaborative organization to ensure that all patients receive the same amounts of high-quality care," said Staff Sgt. Jose Alvarez, 23d MDG Community Health noncommissioned officer in charge. "Our Public Health Airmen demonstrated their adaptability by skillfully conducting patient interviews to close in on our case definition and were able to seamlessly transition to manpower roles to ensure that patients were appropriately placed for the necessary care."



The key to the exercise’s success was the swift integration of multiple-based agencies. The Public Health team worked closely with installation-wide teams to identify the source of the outbreak and establish proper containment protocols. This interagency cooperation echoes the need to defend bases and protect power projection platforms.



“Preventative Medicine takes place in the shadows,” said Master Sgt. Samantha Henry, 23d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight chief. “The continuous communication through Force Support Squadron, Defense Commissary Agency, Army and Air Force Exchange Services and Public Health mitigates outbreaks such as the one in the exercise. Because of the foundational work we have established with these agencies, if and when these issues happen, we are confident that our teams will pull together to identify and contain the cause for concern.”



This exercise reinforced the 23rd WG’s operational resilience and its ability to evolve its warfighting unit to meet modern threats. By sharpening Airmen’s ability to respond to complex emergencies and strengthening collaboration across the installation, Moody AFB ensures it can sustain and surge forces in conflict.



“The goal is to properly mitigate any threat or public health emergency we discover,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Kaestner, 23d MDG [TRICARE Operations and Patient Administration](https://www.google.com/search?q=TRICARE+Operations+and+Patient+Administration&sca_esv=88a84ed169363447&sxsrf=AE3TifNNMXZ-eDC6py9vYDdC1CnJYkSceg%3A1763660168488&ei=iFEfaY_QHYjokPIPlrqniAw&oq=TOPA+Flight+Chief+what+d&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiGFRPUEEgRmxpZ2h0IENoaWVmIHdoYXQgZCoCCAMyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGAoyBxAhGKABGApI9TtQ1AFY7SNwAXgAkAEAmAHUAaAB8wiqAQUwLjYuMbgBAcgBAPgBAZgCCKACjgnCAg4QABiABBiwAxiGAxiKBcICCBAAGLADGO8FwgILEAAYgAQYsAMYogTCAgYQABgWGB7CAgsQABiABBiGAxiKBcICBRAAGO8FwgIIEAAYgAQYogTCAgUQIRirApgDAIgGAZAGCJIHBTEuNS4yoAeGKrIHBTAuNS4yuAeLCcIHAzAuOMgHDg&sclient=gws-wiz-serp&mstk=AUtExfAaOHui6w1OMnto7KP3HfjfwQKVl72NjuFqjOI31kk1ejq0ZQjb6VMqJLmaGHaXv_HZ5ck0CU1SIWz6ysX2oaT5Dpp1eWVRdVxvviiqEfsVma3fPNKU6JgNxCynFFGKxL4c2l7Kkmf2Ug-ql8RKxwCbaMhEvl1xJ625BsErS1KoVDlkPtS-TwdDHL0kW_4y9O-ND0O4J5kFnBtLJrv5GhQOrtxYBfV60S0Cz0Gz5lBFTSDAhTjt6NvP2YEtfBnaZi1SQeYW_GNi3zSYBUOEJthi4RudOhfe3M3rkilFl1eShg&csui=3&ved=2ahUKEwjw8fibooGRAxWFIEQIHTfBBI4QgK4QegQIAhAC) flight chief and a primary WIT member. “As a team, we must be ready for any potential threat. The exercise is a huge wing lift, bringing together all of Moody’s support entities to prevent loss of life and property, and minimize mission degradation.”