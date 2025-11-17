Recruiters Sign FY26 Commitments Your browser does not support the audio element.

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky National Guard senior leadership joined leaders from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion for the signing of their mission commitments at Joint Force Headquarters, Sept. 30.



Recruiting has remained a national challenge across every branch of the military since 2020, with an uptick in the last two years, making these commitments from Kentucky’s recruiters critical for sustaining the force.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, praised the recruiters of the Kentucky National Guard.



"I'm very appreciative of what you (the recruiters) have done," Lamberton said during the ceremony. "You're the lifeline to the Kentucky National Guard in our formations. There is no other entity, that relies heavily on its recruiters, as we do on each one of you all."



Each company in the battalion established its required numbers to meet the state’s force structure needs for fiscal year 2026 and signed their commitments to achieving those goals.



The battalions end strength goal for FY 26 is to get the Army National Guard up to 6,631 Soldiers.



“We're going to fill all those vacancies and meet our core structure allowance here this year,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Stephen Strack, commander of Kentucky’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion. “It's going to be challenging but we’ve got the right team in place, and we're going to exceed these goals. I have the utmost confidence that every one of you will deliver. We train and develop our team, we resource and enable our recruiters, we hold each other accountable, and we make mission!”



Along with the recruiters whose mission is to fill the National Guard’s ranks, the Kentucky National Guard also makes use of their Enlistment Enhancement Program to aid in those efforts. The program continues to support the recruiting effort by empowering every Kentucky Guard Soldier and Airman to be a “mini recruiter.” Under the program, Soldiers and Airmen receive monetary incentives, as well as, awards or prize items for referring an individual who successfully enlists.